Fire Officials Urge Residents: Leave Fireworks to the Professionals

Special to the Journal

Fires, explosions, and serious injuries related to illegal fireworks spike each summer in Massachusetts, and fire service leaders are asking residents and visitors to leave those dangerous devices to the professionals.

“Here in Massachusetts, fireworks have caused over 500 fires and explosions, more than 200 emergency department visits, and nearly $1 million in damages over the past five years,” said State Fire Marshal Jon M. Davine. “They are illegal without licensing and certification because they are so dangerous. Please don’t risk a fire, an injury, or a day in court – leave fireworks to the professionals.”

“The weeks around July 4th are extremely busy for your local fire department,” said Westborough Fire Chief Patrick J. Purcell, president of the Fire Chiefs Association of Massachusetts. “Fires and injuries spike as people put themselves, their families, and their neighbors in harm’s way with illegal fireworks. These incidents can draw firefighters and EMTs away from other emergencies in your city or town. If you want to watch a great fireworks show this summer, please check out one of the many safe, permitted displays scheduled in communities across Massachusetts.”

Of the 220 fireworks-related visits to Massachusetts emergency departments from 2020 to 2024, 111 took place during June and July. These months also accounted for 366 of the 559 fires and explosions caused by fireworks during the same five-year period. Both injuries and fires held relatively steady last year and reflect a decline from the historically high numbers in 2020, when 75 ER visits and 187 fires or explosions were reported statewide.

Massachusetts law requires police to seize any illegal fireworks they encounter in the course of their duties. This includes fireworks that were purchased lawfully in another state and transported to Massachusetts. People who use or possess them illegally are also subject to a fine, while the unlawful sale of fireworks is an arrestable offense that carries potential jail time. The law is effective: the Massachusetts fireworks injury rate is about .5 per 100,000 residents compared with a national rate of 2.89 per 100,000 residents.

The Department of Fire Services posts a list of permitted fireworks displays and updates it each week through the summer. To view the list – and to learn more about the dangers of illegal fireworks – visit the DFS website.