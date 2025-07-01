Jordan Avery Announces Candidacy for Ward 7 Seat on Lynn City Council

By Cary Shuman

Well-known Lynn resident and business owner Jordan Avery has announced his candidacy for the Ward 7 seat on the Lynn City Council.

Candidate for Ward 7 City Councilor Jordan Avery

Following is his announcement:

“Dear Residents of the Great City of Lynn:

As proud native of Lynn, and it is with great excitement and a deep sense of responsibility that I announce my candidacy for Lynn City Councilor. Born and raised in this vibrant community, my roots are deeply intertwined with the spirit and resilience of Lynn, and I am eager to serve and represent the people of our dynamic city.

First and foremost, I would like to extend my heartfelt gratitude to the outgoing Ward Councilor, Jay Walsh, for his exceptional leadership and unwavering dedication to the City of Lynn. Jay has been a remarkable advocate for our community, and his departure leaves a profound void. However, I am confident in my ability to continue his legacy and build upon the solid foundation he has established. Jay is a friend but also a trusted colleague with whom I have had the privilege to work closely, both before and during his tenure as a councilor. Together, we co-organized the beloved Lynn Christmas Eve Parade and collaborated on numerous projects, including pivotal Ward 7 events.

a proud graduate of the Lynn public school system and the youngest of five children, I have lived nearly my entire life in Ward 7. Growing up in Kings Lynn, I have developed a deep understanding of the need for housing in our community. I have witnessed firsthand the obstacles our residents face in securing housing and the impact these challenges have on our people. This experience has fueled my dedication to finding effective solutions that address these critical needs.

In addition to my advocacy work, I am a small business owner with two businesses located in Ward 7. I understand the struggles and triumphs that small business owners experience in today’s economic landscape. This hands-on experience has equipped me with the insights necessary to foster job creation and support local businesses, empowering our city’s residents with meaningful employment opportunities.

Beyond my business endeavors, I have served on numerous boards and commissions, volunteering for several nonprofits that aim to uplift our community. Currently, I am honored to hold the position of Chairman of the Lynn Human Rights Commission. In this role, I have worked diligently to promote equality and justice for all residents, ensuring that our city’s values reflect inclusivity and respect.

I am immensely honored to have received the support of Jay Walsh as I embark on this campaign journey. With the encouragement of my friends and family, I am committed to engaging with the community, knocking on doors, hosting events, and discussing the specific needs of our city, particularly within Ward 7.

As I venture along this campaign trail, I look forward to meeting new faces and collaborating with the current council to address the pressing issues our city faces. My goal is to cultivate a city that is open, respectful, and inclusive, where every voice is heard and valued.

Thank you for your support and encouragement. I am eager to discuss the next steps and explore ways to move our city forward. Together, we can create a brighter, more prosperous future for Lynn.

With Gratitude and Appreciation,

Jordan T. Avery”