LHAND Caps Off Celebration of National Homeownership Month

Special to the Journal

June is recognized nationally as Homeownership Month—a time to celebrate the value of homeownership and promote efforts that make it more accessible. As The Lynn Housing Authority & Neighborhood Development (LHAND) observed this important month it remains committed to expanding housing opportunities throughout the city.

LHAND may be known for its rental assistance and public housing management, however the agency also has extensive home ownership programs for Lynn residents. LHAND hosts First Time Home Buyers Classes, provides down payment assistance, administers the development of new affordable homeownership units and offers homeowners rehab and lead abatement grants and loans.

LHAND proudly hosts first-time homebuyer classes in partnership with Mayor Jared C. Nicholson and the North Shore Latino Business Association. The two-day workshop aims to equip participants with the knowledge and tools necessary to confidently navigate today’s complex housing market. Most recently, LHAND hosted 80 participants in its April workshop.

“This program provides participants with the critical foundation and confidence they need to make informed, educated decisions in today’s real estate landscape. Additionally, these CHAPA-certified (Citizens’ Housing and Planning Association) sessions expand the resources and programs available to these first-time homebuyers,” said LHAND Executive Director Charles Gaeta.

Attendees benefit from expert-led sessions covering a wide range of essential topics, including budgeting and credit, mortgage applications, home appraisals, inspections, property insurance, down payment assistance programs, and Massachusetts de-leading requirements.

“The first-time homebuyer classes are truly an invaluable asset to our community,” Nicholson said. “We appreciate all the work LHAND does to provide our residents with the critical foundation and confidence needed to navigate the housing market, directly supporting our shared goal of building a brighter future for Lynn.”

LHAND’s next workshop is September 27-28. The workshop is conducted in English, certified by the Massachusetts Homeownership Collaborative, and requires full attendance at both sessions to receive a completion certificate. To learn more, please call 781-581-8621 or email [email protected].

Additionally, LHAND recently presented to the Mayor recent highlights of successful partnerships that created affordable homeownership units that first time home buyers purchased with the help of LHAND’s down payment assistance.

Specifically, River’s End and Western Avenue developments, both of which were completed by LHAND and Neighborhood Development Associates (NDA) in the last five years. The River’s End Townhomes include 12 units across four buildings, located at the intersection of Burns and River Streets—on a site formerly owned by General Electric that had remained vacant for nearly 30 years. This project marks the third phase of a broader $9.8 million redevelopment effort in the area, spearheaded by NDA, the development arm of LHAND. NDA invested $3.5 million into the River’s End phase alone.

Projects like the River’s End Townhomes and the Western Avenue development reflect LHAND and Neighborhood Development Associates’ (NDA) ongoing dedication to creating pathways to homeownership, revitalizing underutilized properties, and strengthening neighborhoods for future generations.