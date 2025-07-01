Local Food Programs Facing Fresh Produce Shortages, Calls for Business Aid

Special to the Journal

Food For Free’s food rescue program saves fresh, nutritious food from grocery stores, farms, hospitals, universities, and corporate dining facilities, redirecting it to 79 partners across 15 communities. This rescued food supports emergency food programs, schools, and youth centers for low-income individuals.

With the loss of key partners, the demand for fresh produce and healthy proteins—items in short supply—continues to rise. In fact, in 2024 alone, Boston Organics donated over 21,500 lbs of fresh food, Freight Farms contributed 8,500 lbs, and Daily Table added another 20,000 lbs to Food For Free. As these contributions vanish, pantries are struggling to meet demand.

Ninety-five percent of Food For Free’s pantry partners request fresh produce. To address this critical need, the nonprofit is calling on more local businesses in Boston, Cambridge, Somerville, Medford, Chelsea, Malden, and Everett to help.

“As these partners close their doors, meeting the growing demand for healthy food is becoming more of a challenge,” says Tim Cavaretta, Director of Operations at Food For Free. “We’ve been able to step up, but the need for fresh produce and healthy proteins is more critical than ever as pantries face increased demand from the community.”

One such food access partner feeling the strain is Revival Chelsea, a community staple providing food assistance to families in Chelsea, East Boston, Revere, Everett, and Lynn. Through its Yellow Box Food Program, clients can choose from an array of fresh produce and rescued prepared foods like sandwiches and salads—thanks to Food For Free’s partnership. Revival Chelsea’s clients are often waiting in long lines for the food they need, with some families needing assistance multiple times per week.

“In Chelsea, a city facing numerous social injustices, our Food Pantry has been working tirelessly to support those in need,” says Elaine Mendes, Pastor and Community Organizer, Revival Chelsea. “Since 2016 we’ve been serving around 400 families every Monday with regular food assistance, primarily through Food For Free as our main source of food. Additionally, our Yellow Box Food program has provided incentives and prepared meals, fruits, juices, and more to 50 men and women in need over the past 18 months.”

This program has made a significant difference in the lives of these individuals, many of whom face limited access to nutritious food. By providing ready-to-eat meals and essential items, we’ve helped alleviate food insecurity and brought hope to those who need it most. “Yellow Box” is a highly effective food program that aims to stop hunger in people experiencing housing insecurity, such as when a person rents housing with limited or no kitchen access.