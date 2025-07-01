Lynn Shelter Association Names New Family Shelter in Honor of Sean Reid

By Cary Shuman

Sean Reid, with his wife, Kelsey Reid, and their son, jack Reid, cuts the ribbon for the Reid house, a new family shelter named in his honor.

The beautiful plaque presented to Rep. Sean Reid by the Lynn Shelter Association at the ribbon-cutting ceremony said it all.

It read, “Welcome to Reid House, dedicated to Sean Reid, who has taken his lived experience with homelessness to become a tireless advocate and stalwart supporter of the population we serve.”

The dedication ceremony was clearly an emotional but very uplifting and inspiring moment for Sean Reid, who was accompanied by his wife, Kelsey Reid, and their son, Jack Reid, at the event that was attended by Mayor Jared Nicholson and other elected officials.

Reid used family shelter services during his childhood years (ages 8-9). He overcame that adversity and set a positive example with his many achievements in academics and his career. Following high school, Reid went on to attend North Shore Community College and Amherst College, one of the nation’s most prestigious institutions. He served on the Lynn School Committee before being elected state representative for the 11th Essex District.

Lynn Shelter Association CEO Mark Evans praised Reid’s commitment to the cause of homelessness and his support of the family shelter project.

Noting that the dedication was happening on Juneteenth, “an important epic day in our country” Evans said, “One of the quotes that really resonated with me, particularly in thinking about Sean, is ‘the ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience, but where he stands during challenge and controversy.”

“That epitomizes the man I know,” continued Evans. “He is a guy that when I have a problem with organization, I call him for counsel. He understands. He has the life-lived experience of what it’s like to experience homelessness as a child.”

“I would like to finish my remarks by just recognizing Sean and his many accomplishments. When I was reflecting on this last night, I thought what I know of Sean is that he wants a kid that lives in that shelter to outshine him. And he is truly what it means to be a public servant.”

Reid received a warm ovation, humbly acknowledging the large assembly of colleagues, family, and friends.

“First of all, thank you all for being here bright and early. I really appreciate it. Special thank you to my wife, Kelsey, and son, Jack – they’re my rocks, my reason I’m standing here today,” said Reid.

Reflecting on the honor bestowed upon by him by the LSA, Reid stated, To the LSA, I don’t know where to begin or where to end – thank you for the work you do every day to help families like you helped mine. Thank you for overcoming so many hurdles to get the Reid House done. You met you met every challenge with grace, and look at in now – it’s beautiful, it’s open, and it’s serving families. Obviously, thank you for this unimaginable honor for my family and me. I don’t think I’ll ever have the words to really describe what it means to me. Especially because the shelter I was in is right around the corner, and, also, it’s in the heart of the district that I have the privilege of representing, so it just means so much.”

Concluding his heartfelt remarks, Reid said, “I do want to acknowledge that I think that this is obviously much bigger than me and my family. I think Mark and Kelly are some of the most capable and bright people, and I think they acknowledge this means so much more than that. It’s the message that it sends off, someone who has been in those shoes, been in these walls, and knows what it’s like to experiment it. I think it sends a powerful message, especially right now – it’s powerful to people who live in these places or in these types of situations, that there is a brighter future ahead and there is a path forward, and there are people that want to help. And even more so, it’s a reminder to all of us that people who work in government or non-profits or give back to the community in some way, it’s a reminder that the work we do actually matters. Thank you for all being here, and here’s to many great years at the Reid House.”