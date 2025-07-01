Sincere Foundation Awards $175K to Mass. Nonprofits, Including Lynn Shelter Assoc.

Special to the Journal

Sincere Foundation (www.sincere.com) announced that it has awarded $175,000 in new grants to 13 Massachusetts nonprofit organizations that address the basic needs of a community – food security, housing stability, and safe spaces. This most recent round of grants completes the second full year of operation for Sincere Foundation. Since its inception in 2023, the organization has awarded $735,000 in total grants to 41 nonprofits.

“Sincere Foundation is committed to funding Massachusetts nonprofits who support our most vulnerable communities,” said Rebecca Reiner, Executive Director, Sincere Foundation. “We are impressed by the innovative ways in which this group of grant recipients works to alleviate systemic challenges in food security, housing stability, and access to safe spaces.”

Among the nonprofits who received a grant from Sincere Foundation is The Care Center, which received $25,000 as a first-time grant recipient. For nearly four decades, The Care Center has supported disadvantaged mothers and their children in Chicopee, Holyoke, and Springfield. The organization serves young mothers who have discontinued their education and provides them with opportunities to pursue GEDs and college degrees, access resources and scholarships, and acquire skills for lifelong growth, wellness, and economic stability.

“We are so grateful for the investment that Sincere Foundation has made in The Care Center’s supportive educational program for young mothers and all women facing systemic barriers to success,” shared Oona Cook, Executive Director, The Care Center. “The funds will improve educational achievement, lifetime earnings, and health outcomes for multiple generations.”

The following local organization received a grant from Sincere Foundation for Housing Stability: Lynn Shelter Association.

Sincere Foundation considers grants from organizations that are a registered 501(c)3 within the USA, have a total operating budget of $25 million or less, provide services within Massachusetts, and align with the organization’s funding priorities. Grant proposals for up to $25,000 must be submitted by September 12, 2025 for review in December 2025.