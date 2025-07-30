Celebrate Creativity at the Lynn Arts and Cultural Festival

Special to the Journal

Get ready for a full afternoon of inspiration, music, and community as the Lynn Arts & Cultural Festival lights up the city on Saturday, August 9, 2025. This free, family-friendly celebration brings together the heart and soul of Lynn’s creative community with live music, local art, interactive workshops, and more.

“The festival is all about celebrating Lynn’s unique cultural identity and supporting our local artists and businesses,” said Samantha Wheeler McHugh, Festival Organizer. “We’re excited to bring people together in the heart of the city for a day of inspiration, community, and fun.” Ride through the Downtown Cultural District on a trolley enjoying music and listening to the history of Lynn.

From vibrant art exhibitions to hands-on creative activities and a dynamic artisan vendor fair, the festival invites residents and visitors alike to explore the diversity and energy of Lynn’s cultural scene. Whether you’re a longtime Lynn resident or visiting for the first time, you’ll find something to engage your senses and spark your imagination.

Festival Highlights

Event: Lynn Arts & Cultural Festival

Date: Saturday, August 9, 2025

Locations: Multiple venues throughout Downtown Lynn

Artisan Vendor Fair: 12:00–4:00 PM Exchange St

Music and Art at Frederick Douglass Memorial Park 12:00 – 5:00 PM Exchange St

Admission: Free and open to the public

Parking & Transportation: FREE TROLLEY and FREE PARKING North Shore Community College, Washington St Lynn MA 12- 5pm

What to Expect:

​•​Artisan Vendor Market featuring handcrafted goods and local products on Exchange St

​•​Live Music & Performances from local artists at Frederick Douglass Memorial Park

​•​Ride a free trolley in the Downtown Lynn Cultural District

​•​Art Exhibitions including Underground Icons by Julie Kramer Photography at Galleries at Lynn Arts 25 Exchange St

​•​Sip on a glass of wine at Lucille Wine Shop 776 Washington St

​•​Take advantage of the Vintage Warehouse Market “The Prime Building” at 545 Washington St

​•​Interactive Workshops and art demonstration with RAW Art Works

​•​Walk Downtown Lynn with Mural Tours by Beyond Walls

​•​Family-Friendly Activities including Richie’s Slush and Chalk drawing at Lynn Museum and Arts Center 590 Washington St

​•​Crafted in Lynn at Lydia Pinkham 12- 5pm 271 Western Ave

For the full schedule of performances and activities, visit: visitlynnma.org/event/2025-lynn-arts-culture-festival or follow @lynnmainstreets