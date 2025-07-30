Councilor Nicole McClain Receives Endorsement from Massachusetts Women’s Political Caucus PAC

Special to the Journal

The Massachusetts Women’s Political Caucus PAC (MWPC PAC) has officially endorsed Councilor Nicole McClain for re-election as Councilor At Large in the City of Lynn.

The MWPC PAC, a leading organization committed to increasing the number of women elected and appointed to public office in Massachusetts, praised Councilor McClain’s values, policy knowledge, and unwavering dedication to her community. The endorsement highlights McClain’s leadership, advocacy, and commitment to equity in public service.

“The MWPC PAC is proud to re-endorse Councilor Nicole McClain for Lynn City Councilor At-Large. Over the course of her two terms, Councilor McClain has demonstrated her commitment to ensuring that diverse perspectives are not only heard but valued. Her actions have reflected our values of representational governance, reproductive freedom, and civil liberty for all. The MWPC PAC has had the privilege of supporting and endorsing Councilor McClain through her campaigns for Lynn City Councilor-At-Large since 2021. Councilor McClain’s dedication to collaborative, community-driven advocacy makes her a candidate that MWPC is proud to support.”— Shannon Montanez, Chair of the MWPC PAC Board of Directors Councilor McClain, has championed affordable housing, youth engagement, public safety, reproductive, and gender affirming rights throughout her tenure. As a trusted voice in Lynn, she has worked to ensure all residents—regardless of background—have access to opportunity and representation.

The endorsement includes a suite of campaign support, including graphics, messaging tools, and strategic resources to help amplify McClain’s message ahead of the upcoming election.

“We are thrilled to endorse such an outstanding candidate in Massachusetts politics,” the MWPC PAC Board stated. “Nicole McClain exemplifies the leadership and vision we need at all levels of government.”

Supporters are encouraged to get involved with McClain’s campaign by visiting www.nicoleforlynn.com and following her on social media at @councilwomanmcclain (Instagram) and @nforlynn (Facebook).