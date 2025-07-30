Ward 7 Council Candidate Jordan Avery Holds Campaign Kickoff Reception

A large crowd of family members, friends, neighbors, and supporters attended a campaign kickoff reception for Jordan Avery, who is a candidate for the Ward 7 seat on the Lynn City Council.

City Council President Jay Walsh, who currently holds the seat and has announced he is stepping down from the Council, began the speaking program by introducing the numerous current and past city officials in attendance.

Walsh then delivered the official introduction of Avery, jesting that he has known the towering 6-foot-6-inch Avery “since he was a little kid, but I don’t think he was ever that little.”

“Tonight, we’re here for someone that we all genuinely love,” said Walsh. “Jordan and I go way back. He’s always been there for the city and helped us out at the Christmas Parade. I consider him a friend. Fundamentally, when you want to be in politics here, you better be already doing the job. There’s a lot of people that want to get involved, and when they get there, they do all these things while they’re there, but the truth is not a lot of them have been there before. Jordan has been doing this job. He would call me and tell me about things going on in the neighborhood and people who are having a hard time. He’s that guy, and that what it takes fundamentally to be in this job.”

Walsh gave Avery an enthusiastic endorsement, stating, “Without further ado, I want to introduce the next Ward 7 councilor, Jordan Avery.”

“I have some big shoes to fill, but I’m ready for it,” said Avery in lauding Walsh for his service.

Avery said, “thank you to Mom, my family my brothers, my sisters, my cousins. I look around this room tonight – I see colleagues, I see friends, I see neighbors, I see my teachers, just so many.

“It’s really humbling to see all this, and I really appreciate each and every one of you for being here tonight, so thank you.

“This campaign is really about doing and continuing the work that I’ve done over the last several years, and now it’s just in an official capacity. I look forward to continuing to help those in need, listening to our voters and residents, addressing complex issues, and handling it head on. This campaign is going to be about getting stuff done, it’s going to be about being a voice of the people and really speaking out and helping those in need. I’m really excited. I look forward to meeting you all again out on the campaign trail,” concluded Avery, who received a warm ovation for the many people in the room.