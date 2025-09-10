News David Solimine Sr. Honored on the Occasion of his 90th Birthday by Journal Staff • September 10, 2025 • 0 Comments Legendary businessman and philanthropist David Solimine Sr. celebrated his 90th birthday on August 30, 2025. There were multiple parties to honor the popular lifelong Lynn resident. In the photo above, Mr. Solimine is pictured with family, friends, and colleagues from the Solimine Funeral Home at a birthday dinner at Rossetti’s Restaurant. In the photo, below, Mr. Solimine joins a celebratory photo with SFH directors (from left) Christina Dusablon, Lisa Smith, Leah Cornoyer, Shannon Murphy, Kristi Edmunds, and Katie Abernathy.