Nicholson Joins Warren for Discussion on Housing

Special to the Journal

Mayor (Michael) Nicholson, meet Mayor (Jared) Nicholson.

Mayor Jared Nicholson joined Sen. Liz Warren and Massachusetts mayors at the senator’s roundtable and press conference Aug. 28 to discuss her bipartisan Renewing Opportunity in the American Dream (ROAD) to Housing Act of 2025. Nicholson delivered remarks before introducing Warren at the press conference. Interestingly, Nicholson was himself introduced by Mayor Michael Nicholson (no relation), president of the Massachusetts Mayors Association. “We are so excited to have Sen. Warren here and to be joined by my fellow mayors from around the Commonwealth,” said Jared Nicholson.

“The cost of housing is one of the top issues facing our residents. That’s true absolutely in the City of Lynn. We know it’s true in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, and through the entire United States of America. “At the local level, we’re doing everything we can to try to help our residents be in homes that they can afford,” continued Nicholson. “The great team at Lynn City Hall, my partners at Lynn Housing Authority, and all elected officials are administering programs, providing information on tenants’ rights, and preserving and producing more and more affordable units.

“More people are becoming homeless. Home ownership is absolutely out of the question for folks who just a generation ago, it would be a given. This is a problem of national scope, of national import, and it needs national solutions. I’m so grateful for Sen. Warren to provide leadership in finding those solutions,” concluded Nicholson. The historic ROAD to Housing Act is the first bipartisan housing bill to advance out of the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs in over a decade, offering a wide range of solutions to address housing affordability by increasing housing. The bipartisan bill passed unanimously through the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs in a 24-0 vote in July.