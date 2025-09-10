Obituaries 09-05-2025

Anita Patricia (Bigley) Hughes

Of Everett

Anita Patricia (Bigley) Hughes, 100 years young, died peacefully August 12, 2025 at Brightview Danvers after a period of declining health.

Anita was born in Glace Bay, Nova Scotia on March 4, 1925. She was the ninth and youngest child of Josephine (Donahue) and Thomas Bigley. Shortly after her birth the family relocated to Everett, MA where she was raised and educated. She was a 1943 graduate of Everett High School. She was employed as a secretary in Boston until she met and married the love of her life, the late Joseph W. Hughes. Anita and Joe soon moved to Lynn, MA where they raised their family of four children. She spent their childhood as a homemaker, returning to work part time at a local nursing home when in what would be most people’s retirement years. After she retired, Joe and Anita enjoyed caring for their youngest son Joe Jr and spending time with their grandchildren. After Joe’s death in 2003 Anita relocated to North Reading and then to Brightview in Wakefield where she was known to say, “I never knew I could be so happy in my 90’s!” Anita loved her family and friends, always was interested in their lives and was very proud of her children and grandchildren’s accomplishments. Anita was a devoted and loving daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, and sister. Anita is survived by her daughter JoAnn and her husband Paul Gallant of North Reading, MA, son Lt. Col Paul Hughes, USMC (ret) and his wife Lisa of Rochester, MA., her son in law Cmdr. Stephen V. Burke, USN (ret) of Rochester, MA, her grandchildren Jeffrey (Lacy) Hughes, Lindsay (Alden) Tallman, Amy (Brian) Salt, Collyn Gallant, Joseph (Denva) Gallant, Stephen Burke, and Erin Burke and her great-grandchildren Braelyn, Eli, and Cassius Hughes, and Gus, Jack, Nora, and Leah Tallman. She was predeceased by her husband Joseph W. Hughes, Sr, her daughter Marylee Burke, son Joseph W. Hughes, Jr, and grandson Thomas Bigley Hughes, her brothers John and Edward Bigley, and sisters Mary Sudant, Elizabeth Shaw, Sr Catherine Laboure, Clara Sullivan, Rita Murphy, and Frances Durney. She also leaves many nieces, nephews and friends, all of whom she loved very much. She would love everyone to raise a glass before a good meal and remember her. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, August 22 at 11:00 AM, at St, Theresa’s Church, 63 Winter Street, North Reading. Visitation will be held prior to the Funeral Mass from 9:30 to 10:30 AM at the Croswell Funeral Home, 19 Bow Street, North Reading. Interment will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in her memory to the charity of one’s choice.