The Reign of Shane Begins

Lynn English football star Knowlton-Simard is attracting attention from college programs

By Cary Shuman

Lynn English football star Shane Knowlton-Simard, pictured at the school with Head Coach Tyllor McDonald (left) and Athletic Director Ashley Aldred (right).

Tyllor McDonald only needs to look at videos from John Hoffman’s calls of his high school football games to see greatness in a Lynn English football uniform.

Yes, his current players may not know it, but Coach McDonald is one of the very best in Bulldogs’ history – a two-time Item Offensive Player of the Year at quarterback/defensive back with more than 5,000 yards and 60 touchdowns and certainly deserving of a seat at the all-time table with the 1990 Super Bowl tandem of quarterback Chris Warren and running back Brian Vaughan, among others.

Hence, McDonald, who went on to have an excellent career at Framingham State University, knows all about prime prospects, and he believes he has one in senior Shane Knowlton-Simard.

“Shane is just due for a big year numbers-wise,” said McDonald. “He’s explosive, tall, athletic, rangy. He’s definitely a scholarship-level player.”

A 6-foot-3-inch, 180-pound senior who is a multiple-sport athlete (he also plays basketball and runs track), Knowlton-Simard will move from wide receiver to quarterback this season on offense. He is being projected as a college-level cornerback.

Boston College, UNH, and Southeast Missouri State are among the schools that have contacted Knowlton-Simard. He has visited Merrimack, Kenesaw State (Georgia) and UNH.

“I want to play college football,” said Knowlton-Simard, while expressing confidence in his abilities.

Last season, as a starting defensive back, Knowlton-Simard had 33 tackles, 10 pass-breakups, and two interceptions. Offensively, he was the favorite target of quarterback Jaiden Rosario with 33 catches for 682 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns. He also returned a kickoff 80 yards for a touchdown.

His career began at English Knowlton-Simard said he did not play Pop Warner or AYF football, having started his career as a freshman at English. “Football was something I liked watching, but I never got to play,” he related. “I tried out freshman year and I have enjoyed my time at English, and I appreciate what Coach McDonald has done for me.” In his first season, McDonald guided the Bulldogs to an MIAA playoff bid and a 7-4 record, including a big win over Lynn Classical on Thanksgiving. Knowlton-Simard is hoping the Bulldogs can return to the state playoffs. “Our goal this year is to win as many games as we can, make the playoffs, have a great year, and go out strong with the seniors,” said Shane, son of True and Jane Knowlton-Simard. Shane said the leadership of the football program has been outstanding. “The whole coaching staff has been tremendous. They make sure we’re prepared, and they keep it completely honest with us, so we know where we’re at as players. They make every day a productive learning experience, and we look forward to giving it our all for them and hopefully having a great year,” he said