MBTA Reveals New Ferry Name with the Help of Local Lynn Students  

Special to the Journal

Courtesy Photo

Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll (center) smashes a champagne bottle to honor the new ferry name, The Frederick Douglass.

The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) officially held a rededication ceremony for a newly renamed ferry, the Frederick Douglass, on September 10 at the Blossom Street Pier in Lynn. The vessel, formerly known as the Schoodic Explorer, is a recent addition to the MBTA’s ferry fleet and will supplement service to Lynn and other routes.

The ceremony followed maritime tradition, including the formal purging of the vessel’s previous name before unveiling the new one. The new name, the Frederick Douglass, was submitted over the summer by a local fifth-grade student (now entering sixth grade) and was selected for its strong connection to Lynn’s history and character.

The event featured participation from local students, community members, and elected officials. Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll, MassDOT Secretary Monica Tibbits-Nutt, MBTA General Manager Phillip Eng, and other state and municipal leaders joined the celebration.

The Frederick Douglass will operate alongside other vessels in the MBTA fleet, enhancing ferry service across the region.

The MBTA solicited names via a ferry naming contest this past spring for three vessels in total. Lynn is the third ferry to be renamed this year. There were dozens of submissions in total on behalf of various schools in Lynn, Quincy, Winthrop, and Boston. Names were chosen based on their connection to the respective town’s history and character.

The Frederick Douglass was named in tribute to the man’s work as an abolitionist and resident of Lynn.

“Our administration has been focused on making public transportation easier, faster and more efficient for everyone. That’s why we’ve expanded ferry services, invested in water transportation infrastructure and improved the quality of life in our coastal communities,” said Governor Maura Healey. “I’m grateful to all of the students who submitted ideas and to GM Eng and the T for their leadership to secure this ferry. It’s great that we’re renaming the ferry after Frederick Douglass and showcasing our state’s legacy of freedom.”

“As a former mayor of a coastal community, I know how transformative water transportation can be. It’s more accessible, more affordable and more fun for daily commuters,” said Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll. “That’s why I’m so excited to celebrate the newly renamed ferry — the Frederick Douglass. By renaming this boat in honor of one of our state’s most important leaders, we’re reaffirming our legacy as a state that has always promoted freedom and equity for all.”

“The Healey-Driscoll administration is steadfast in its commitment to a transportation system that serves all people. Equitable access is not a luxury or an afterthought. It is a core responsibility of government and a foundation of democracy. When we ensure that everyone can travel freely and safely, we are unlocking opportunity, dignity, and full participation in civic life,” said Transportation Secretary and CEO Monica Tibbits-Nutt. “Naming this new ferry in honor of Frederick Douglass is not only a tribute to his extraordinary legacy as a statesman, abolitionist, author, and orator. It is also a statement of who we strive to be as a Commonwealth. We are a place where justice moves us forward, where transportation connects rather than divides, and where public institutions reflect the values of freedom, equity, and unity.”

“Transportation options are essential to a vibrant community and thriving economy. The Healey-Driscoll Administration has made water transportation a priority and with the support of the legislature, we have been able to grow our fleet and expand ferry services. The launch of the Lynn ferry in 2023 was a huge success and we continue to see strong ridership. Residents have embraced this service, and we are proud to name the ferry in honor of civil rights leader and former Lynn resident, Frederick Douglass,” said General Manager and CEO Phillip Eng. “I want to thank the students and faculty at the Ford Elementary School and Thurgood Marshall Middle School who participated in the naming contest.”

“We are proud of Elsa for honoring the legacy of Frederick Douglass by recommending the Lynn ferry be named for him and pleased her classmates could join her for today’s dedication,” said Superintendent of Lynn Public Schools Dr. Evonne Alvarez. “Frederick Douglass played a significant role in the history of Lynn and stands as a shining example of our ongoing commitment to equity for all.”

Learn more about MBTA ferry service at mbta.com/ferry.

For more information, visit mbta.com

