Healey-Driscoll Administration releases statewide high school graduation framework 

The Healey-Driscoll Administration has released an initial statewide graduation framework designed to set nation-leading expectations and prepare all students for success after high school, regardless of their chosen career path. This framework, developed with the K-12 Statewide Graduation Council, represents the state’s most robust education standards ever.

Key Principles and Changes

The new system moves away from reliance on a single high-stakes test. Key changes include:

• Phasing Out 10th Grade MCAS: The 10th Grade MCAS exam would be phased out as part of the new framework.

• No Single Barrier: No single test will represent a barrier to graduation for any student.

• Comprehensive Approach: Massachusetts will be the first state to implement such a comprehensive approach to setting high educational standards.

Seven Elements of the Framework

The framework is structured around seven elements that focus on building a strong academic foundation, demonstrating mastery, and developing real-world problem-solving skills.

Strong Starts

Students must complete a set of coursework that aligns with admissions requirements for higher education.

Proven Skills

To show mastery of course content, students will complete:

• A limited number of end-of-course (EOC) assessments.

EOCs are a more targeted and relevant approach than the current high school MCAS.

Students do not have to pass an EOC to graduate.

• A capstone or portfolio.

Capstones are cumulative projects, typically including research, a written assignment, and a final presentation.

Portfolios are a collection of a student’s best work demonstrating mastery in one or across content areas.

Bright Futures

This element focuses on future planning and literacy:

• Students create their own plan for college or career.

• Students must complete the FAFSA or MASFA (financial aid application).

• Students learn financial literacy.

• Students can earn seals of distinction, such as the State Seal of Biliteracy.

Stakeholder Engagement and Next Steps

This initial framework is the first step, following significant feedback from over 400 people who attended listening sessions, 6,615 respondents to a statewide online survey, and 103 district administrators.

The administration will continue to seek input from communities to refine the recommendations and work toward a final report next year. This work builds on the administration’s existing “Reimagining High School Initiative,” which includes expanding access to programs like Early College, Innovation Career Pathways, and MyCAP.