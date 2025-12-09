Lynn District Court hosts celebration of community and culture

Lynn District Court participated in the Massachusetts Trial Court’s statewide Cultural Appreciation Week celebration of community, culture, and heritage on Thursday.

The Lynn celebration featured remarks by court, state, and local leaders as well as performances by the Massachusetts Correction Officers Federated Union Pipes and Drums, ITM (In the Mak’n) Dance Team, a live painting of the Cultural Appreciation Day Logo by artist Michael Aghahowa, and a recitation of a poem, “Aren’t We Just Kids?” by Sierra Velasquez, Lynn Youth Street Outreach Advocacy, Inc. (LYSOA) participant.

Lynn District Court First Justice Ina Howard-Hogan made remarks.

Among the court leaders who attended are Massachusetts Trial Court Chief Justice Heidi Brieger, Court Administrator Thomas Ambrosino, and Probation Commissioner Pamerson O. Ifill.

This event was part of the Massachusetts Trial Court’s 9th Annual Cultural Appreciation Week during which more than 50 courts and Community Justice Support Center (CJSC)s hosted activities statewide. These celebrations included food tastings, cooking demonstrations, music and dance performances, art exhibits, and more.

The Lynn Court was a “Signature event,”celebrations visited by court and local leaders during the Massachusetts Trial Court’s 9th CAW celebration.