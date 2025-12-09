Middlesex Sheriff’s Office celebrates the graduation of 10 new correction officers

The Middlesex Sheriff’s Office (MSO) proudly celebrated the graduation of the 53rd Basic Training Academy (BTA) at Winchester Town Hall on Friday, Nov. 21.

Ten new correction officers were sworn in during a ceremony that featured remarks from Middlesex Sheriff Peter J. Koutoujian and Winchester Police Chief Daniel O’Connell. 53rd BTA President Emily Magovern also addressed those in attendance.

“Today represents commitment, growth, and pride,” Magovern told classmates, family members and officials. “But most importantly, it represents responsibility – a responsibility not only to this uniform, but to the people we serve, our fellow officers, and our community.”

The ceremony followed a rigorous academy process during which recruits underwent extensive training. The academy included both classroom and hands on work, as well as the mastering of policies, procedures, and skills needed to maintain safety and security.

The training focused on topics such as implicit bias, Mental Health First Aid, Cognitive Behavioral Theory (CBT), de-escalation and communication, first responder training and defensive tactics. In addition, all 10 recruits spent time working with veteran members of the MSO team during their on-the-job training at the Middlesex Jail & House of Correction.

“During this Thanksgiving season, we are proud to welcome these 10 new officers to our Middlesex Sheriff’s Office family,” said Sheriff Koutoujian. “Throughout their training, they displayed the character, commitment and dedication to excellence that our team is known for. We look forward to the incredible contributions we know these officers will make throughout their careers.”

The Nov. 21 graduation was the 19th held during Sheriff Koutoujian’s tenure.

To learn more about the Middlesex Sheriff’s Office and current career opportunities, please visit www.middlesexsheriff.org.