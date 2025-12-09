Ward 7 Councilor-Elect Jordan Avery Victory Celebration held at Scopa Italian Kitchen

Several residents, business owners, and city officials attended a Victory Celebration for newly elected Ward 7 Councilor Jordan Avery Nov. 18 at Scopa Italian Kitchen.

Following is a statement from Jordan Avery:

“It was an incredible honor to celebrate our Ward 7 City Council victory surrounded by family, friends, supporters, and so many leaders from across our city and Commonwealth. Scopa Italian Kitchen — a local business I am proud to be a partner of right here in Ward 7 — was packed wall to wall with Ward 7 residents, business owners, volunteers, and supporters who helped make this campaign possible.

I want to extend a sincere thank you to Mayor Jared Nicholson, members of the entire Lynn City Council, School Committee members, and Essex County Sheriff Kevin Coppinger for attending. We were also joined by leaders from beyond Lynn, including former Boston City Councilor Tito Jackson, Revere City Councilor Ira Novoselsky, and many other current and former elected officials from across Massachusetts. The outpouring of support from so many different corners of our state was humbling and deeply appreciated.

One of the most powerful moments of the night came when my cousin Tasha, who traveled from Boston, performed a beautiful song that filled the room and brought everyone to their feet. It was a moment of joy, unity, and pride that I will never forget.

As I step into this role, I am honored to serve as the next Ward 7 City Councilor. I am passionate about building a stronger Ward 7 — focused on listening, problem-solving, advocating for our neighborhoods, and getting real results for residents, families, and small businesses. My commitment is simple: to be present, accessible, and responsive, and to work every day towards a safer, cleaner, and more vibrant Ward 7 that reflects the best of who we are.

I look forward to our swearing-in ceremony on Monday, January 5 at 6 p.m. at Lynn City Hall, and I encourage residents to join us that evening. This victory belongs to the community, and I am excited for the work ahead.

Thank you to everyone who showed up, supported, volunteered, and believed in this campaign. I am beyond grateful, and I am ready to get to work for the people of Ward 7.”