2Life Communities breaks ground on Solimine House in Lynn

Special to the Journal

Gathered to celebrate the groundbreaking of Solimine House in Lynn, MA, are 2Life Communities staff,

board members, and the partners and donors making this project a reality.

Senior housing developer, owner, operator, and advocate 2Life Communities welcomed an exhilarated crowd to the official groundbreaking celebration for Solimine House in Lynn. Scheduled for completion in fall 2027, the development will create 150 new apartments for area seniors, which will be 100% affordable to households with incomes up to 60% of the area median income. Additional rental subsidies will be available to support low- and extremely low-income seniors. The new community for adults age 62+ will be located at 500 Lynnfield Street, adjacent to Element Care headquarters and its Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) center. “2Life is thrilled to be expanding to the North Shore by creating a vibrant new service-enriched community where 150 of Lynn’s older adults can age affordably in their own community,” said 2Life President Lizbeth Heyer. “For the past four years, we have worked closely with area residents, government officials, our development partner, David Solimine, and other key stakeholders to develop a beautiful, accessible, and energy-efficient building that complements the surrounding community. Today, we celebrate putting shovels in the ground on this important project, which will do so much to help Lynn seniors thrive.” On hand for the groundbreaking celebration were Lynn residents, 2Life staff and board members, project partners, funders, and elected officials, illustrating the power of public-private partnerships to address the region’s growing housing crisis. Event attendees included Mayor Jared C. Nicholson, City of Lynn; Congressman Seth Moulton, MA-6, US House of Representatives; David Solimine, Sr.; David Solimine, Jr.; Magnolia Contreras; Senator Brendan Crighton, MA Senate; Representative Donald Wong, MA House; Representative Sean Reid, MA House; Jennifer Maddox, Undersecretary, Executive Office of Housing and Livable Communities; Robin Lipson, Secretary, Executive Office of Aging and Independence; and Doug Thompson, CEO, Element Care. The Lynn City Council also showed up in full force, including Councilors Peter Meaney (Ward 1), Coco Alinsug (Ward 3), Obed Matul (Ward 2), Natasha Megiddo-Maddrey (Ward 4), Dianna Chakoutis (Ward 5), and Fred Hogan (Ward 6); Councilors-Elect Cardeliz Paez (Ward 5) and Jordan T. Avery (Ward 7); Councilors-At-Large Brian Field, Brian LaPierre, Nicole McClain, and Hong Net; and Council President Jay Walsh (Ward 7). When North Shore Medical Center closed the former Union Hospital and made the site available for redevelopment in 2020, local developer and philanthropist David J. Solimine, Jr., purchased it. Solimine and his wife, Magnolia Contreras, wanted to dedicate the site to making a difference for the city, particularly in the area of housing and healthcare. “2Life is honored to dedicate the building to Dave Solimine’s parents, Mary Jane and David J. Solimine, Sr., who inspired the Solimine family’s generation-spanning commitment to supporting the Lynn community,” said Heyer. “We knew 2Life would build the right type of housing, while proximity to the Element Care PACE healthcare center and convenient access to the neighboring Mass General Brigham Medical Center would address the goal of integrating healthcare — essential for seniors,” Solimine said. “We are so pleased to be able to return the Union Hospital site to the community of Lynn through 2Life Communities along with Element Care.” Lynn Mayor Jared C. Nicholson said, “We are thrilled to see the beginning of this project, which marks a major step forward in providing more affordable, accessible housing opportunities for our seniors. This development will guarantee a new community where they can flourish and connect.” “Solimine House will create hundreds of reasonably priced homes for our seniors,” said Governor Maura Healey. “It’s a great example of how we can turn underutilized buildings into housing that helps us lower costs for everyone. My administration is proud to support this important project, and we congratulate 2Life Communities on this milestone.” In January 2024, the Executive Office of Housing and Livable Communities awarded 2Life a combination of state funding, federal and state Low Income Housing Tax Credits, and Massachusetts Rental Vouchers to support development. The City of Lynn has also provided funding for the project, as well as additional project-based rental subsidies, bringing the total number of project-based apartments to 108. Residents in the project-based rental apartments will pay just 30% of their income toward rent, with the remaining 42 apartments offering rents substantially below the market, meaningfully responding to the need for deeply affordable homes for seniors in Lynn. “We are excited to be a part of this truly transformational development that fits an ever-growing need for affordable senior housing in our community,” said Charles Gaeta, Executive Director of the Lynn Housing Authority & Neighborhood Development. “The project upholds the vision of the city set forth by its most recent housing production plan, and we are confident in 2Life’s ability to develop a senior community to be proud of.” “This groundbreaking shows what is possible when nonprofits, the city, and state partners work together with a shared commitment to serving people,” said Councilor Meaney. This project is about dignity and stability for Lynn seniors, who worked hard their entire lives and deserve to age in their own community. Solimine House is exactly the kind of thoughtful, people-first development our city needs.” Residents will benefit from the wide variety of programs and services typical of every 2Life community, available in the building’s lively ground-floor “village center,” including an accessible multipurpose room, fitness room, wellness office, and lounge areas. An enclosed walkway between Solimine House and Element Care’s PACE center will offer convenient, comprehensive, and affordable healthcare services to the building’s residents. A three-season porch, balconies, and a classroom will be located on the building’s upper floors. Surface parking will be located in the front and rear of the building in close proximity to entrances. The building will open onto a central courtyard connecting to open space, with elevated garden beds, benches, and walking paths. The building will incorporate Passive House design standards, electric VRF heating and cooling, and an on-site solar PV system. All apartments will have universal design and adaptability features that aim to keep residents living independently as physical needs change. Funders of and donors to the project include the Charles H. Farnsworth Trust, Bank of America, N.A., Trustee; Citizens Bank; City of Lynn; Community Economic Development Assistance Corporation; Congressional Economic Development Initiative Funding secured by Congressman Moulton and Senators Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey; Cummings Foundation; Eastern Bank Foundation; Element Care; Harry and Jeanette Weinberg Foundation; Lynn Housing Authority & Neighborhood Development; Massachusetts Executive Office of Housing and Livable Communities; Massachusetts Housing Partnership; MassDevelopment; MassHousing; Mass Save; RBC Capital Markets; and Solimine Charitable Corporation. The project team includes architects MASS Design Group, general contractor Dellbrook|JKS, landscape and civil engineer Stantec, owner’s construction manager Tierney Development Services LLC, and attorneys Klein Hornig LLP. 2Life develops, owns, operates, and provides supportive services to each of its 12 communities across seven campuses in Massachusetts, totaling over 1,800 apartments in its current portfolio. The nonprofit is actively working on developing four additional projects, including another in Lynn at the site of the former Thurgood Marshall Middle School, two in Mattapan, and another in Devens. To learn more about Solimine House, visit 2lifecommunities.org/SolimineHouse, where you can also sign up to receive additional information about when the housing lottery begins. For photos of the groundbreaking celebration, follow this link. 2Life has been at the heart of positive change in the affordable senior housing ecosystem since 1965, with our residents at the center of everything we do. We are on a mission to ensure that all older adults have the opportunity to age in community: to live full lives of connection and purpose in dynamic, supportive environments. To that end, we develop, own, operate, and provide supportive services to every one of our communities. In all we do, we advocate for and empower older adults guided by our shared values of lovingkindness, community, and repairing the world. To learn more, please visit 2LifeCommunities.org.