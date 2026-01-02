Mayor Nicholson, City Council, School Committee will be inaugurated Jan. 5

Special to the Journal Mayor Jared Nicholson and the members of the City Council and School Committee will receive their oaths of office at the 2026 City of Lynn Inauguration Ceremony on Monday, Jan. 5 at 6 p.m. at the Lynn Auditorium which is located in City Hall. The Honorable Justice Lisa Core of Lynn District Court will administer the oaths of office. Nicholson will begin his second four-year term as the 59th mayor of Lynn. He also serves as the chairperson of the Lynn School Committee. The city councilors to be inaugurated to two-year terms in office are Constantino “Coco” Alinsug, Jordan T. Avery, Brian M. Field, Frederick W. Hogan, Brian P. LaPierre, Obed A, Matul, Nicole D. McClain, Dr. Peter D. Meaney, Natasha S. Megie-Maddrey, Hong L. Net, and Cardeliz Paez. The School Committee members to be inaugurated to two-year terms are Brian K. Castellanos, Lorraine M. Gately, Brenda Ortiz McGrath, Lenny E. Pena, Andrea L. Satterwhite, and Tristan James Smith. Residents are invited to attend the inauguration ceremony.