State public health officials alert residents about potential exposure to measles

Special to the Journal

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH) confirmed today that an out-of-state adult visitor who spent time in Boston and Westborough earlier this month was diagnosed with measles and was present in a number of locations. This could have resulted in other people being exposed to measles virus. On December 11 at 2:39 p.m., the visitor arrived at Boston Logan Airport on American Airlines flight 2384 from Dallas-Fort Worth, TX. The visitor stayed at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Boston-Westborough in Westborough and departed the state on December 12 via Logan Airport at 9:19 p.m. on JetBlue flight 117 to Las Vegas, NV. DPH is working with the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and local partners to identify and notify those who may have been exposed to measles from this individual. “Measles is a highly contagious, airborne disease, which has increased significantly in the United States because of the unfortunate decrease in vaccination rates. It is also a preventable disease,” said Public Health Commissioner Robbie Goldstein, MD, PhD. “This current situation serves as an important reminder of the critical role vaccination plays in protecting our communities. While Massachusetts has not had a measles case this year, 2025 saw the highest number of nationwide cases in more than a decade – nearly 2,000 in 44 jurisdictions, and sadly, three deaths. Fifteen years ago, measles had been considered eliminated in the United States, but that tremendous progress is at risk. Vaccines are one of the most important public health interventions ever – they are safe, effective, and lifesaving.” Measles is very contagious. However, the risk to most people in Massachusetts is low because the vaccination rate in the state is high. People who are not immune and visited any of the locations on the following dates and times may be at risk for developing measles. Exposures to this individual may have occurred at the following locations and times: • Logan Airport Terminal B, Boston, MA, 2:30 p.m.-4:45 p.m., Thursday 12/11 • DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Boston-Westborough, Westborough, MA, between 3:30 p.m., Thursday 12/11 and 9 p.m., Friday 12/12 • Logan Airport Terminal C, Boston, MA, 6 p.m.-11:30 p.m., Friday 12/12 Those who could have been exposed and begin to develop symptoms of measles should call their healthcare provider before visiting an office, clinic, or emergency department. Visiting a healthcare facility may put others at risk and should be avoided if possible. Anyone who has had measles in the past or has received two doses of the Measles, Mumps, and Rubella (MMR) vaccine is unlikely to develop measles even if exposed. Early symptoms of measles occur 7 to 21 days after exposure and may resemble a cold (with fever, cough, runny nose, and red eyes). A rash occurs on the skin 2 to 4 days after the initial symptoms develop. The rash usually appears first on the head and then moves downward. The rash typically lasts a few days and then disappears in the same order. People with measles may be contagious up to four days before the rash appears and for four days after the rash appears. “This case is a reminder that everyone should be vaccinated against measles to protect themselves and others from this highly infectious disease. With multiple measles outbreaks across the country and increased travel around the holidays, now is an important time to ensure that you and your family are protected. Two doses of MMR vaccine are 97% effective at preventing measles and provides protection against mumps and rubella infection,” said Dr. Bisola Ojikutu, MD, MPH, FIDSA, Commissioner of Public Health for the City of Boston. “Children should receive the vaccine at 12-15 months of age and again before kindergarten to ensure strong immunity. Children who are at least 6 months old who are traveling internationally or to areas of the US with active outbreaks should receive an early dose of vaccine before traveling. It is never too late for children or adults to get the measles vaccine even if they are past the recommended age.” According to the CDC, as of December 23, a total of 1,988 measles cases have been reported in 44 jurisdictions across the United States in 2025. The majority were unvaccinated or had unknown vaccination status (93 percent), 3 percent had one dose of the MMR vaccine, and 4 percent had two doses. There have been three confirmed deaths in the US from measles this year. Due to the increase in measles cases nationally, DPH urges anyone who has not been vaccinated or does not know their measles immunization status to contact their healthcare provider to get vaccinated with at least one dose of the MMR vaccine. Measles vaccine given within 72 hours of exposure may prevent measles disease. Vaccination beyond this window will provide protection from subsequent exposures. Health care providers who suspect measles should call DPH at 617-983-6800 immediately for recommendations and testing guidance. Providers in Boston should call the Boston Public Health Commission at 617-534-5611. Learn more about measles on DPH’s website.