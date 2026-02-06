Aquarium welcomes new members to Board of Trustees and Ambassador Council

The New England Aquarium is beginning 2026 with six new members joining its Board of Trustees and Ambassador Council.

The Board of Trustees recently elected Danny Kalmar and Jane Willis to its ranks. Kalmar, who has served on the Aquarium’s Ambassador Council since 2018, is a partner at McKinsey & Company with significant experience in AI and digital transformation, operational excellence, and leadership development. Jane Willis is a partner at Ropes & Gray where she focuses her practice on complex business litigation, class action litigation, and antitrust matters. They were each elected to a three-year term on the Aquarium’s Board.

The Aquarium also welcomes four new members to its Ambassador Council: Alice Anne Barbo, Errin Davis, Matthew Marino, and Becca Schulman Havemeyer. These individuals serve as essential links to the community in advancing the Aquarium’s mission.

“The New England Aquarium is constantly evolving and inspiring people to form a deeper connection to the ocean with a dynamic combination of exhibits, scientific research, education, and advocacy. We are pleased to expand our Board with an impressive group of Trustees and Ambassadors who bring with them expertise in business, education, green energy, and more,” said Thomas R. Burton III, a Boston-based Mintz attorney and Chair of the Board of Trustees.

New Trustees

Danny Kalmar

(Boston, MA)

Danny Kalmar is a Partner at McKinsey & Company and a senior leader in the firm’s Financial Services practice. He is highly experienced in AI and digital transformation, operational excellence, and leadership development. Kalmar has helped organizations around the world manage significant change and growth, influencing how companies stay competitive in an ever-changing business environment. Outside of his professional achievements, Kalmar has a deep passion for the ocean, having served as a submarine naval officer, being an avid sailor, and actively supporting bluetech initiatives. He holds a BA from the Technion Israel – Institute of Technology and an MBA from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Sloan School of Management.

Jane Willis (Boston, MA)

Jane Willis is a Partner at Ropes & Gray. She became a member of the firm’s policy committee (the firm’s governing body) in 2019 after serving for several years as co-chair of the global litigation and enforcement practice. Willis focuses her practice on complex business litigation, class action litigation, and antitrust matters, including, in large part, matters for health care and life sciences clients. She has been named the Best Lawyers “Lawyer of the Year” for Antitrust in Boston for several years. She holds a BA in Applied Mathematics from Harvard University and a JD from Harvard Law School.

New Ambassadors

Alice Anne Barbo

(Boston, MA)

Alice Anne Barbo is a lifelong advocate for marine conservation and supporter of the New England Aquarium. She began her professional career as a secondary and adult education teacher in the fields of history, world cultures, political science, and study skills. Barbo served three parishes in the Archdiocese of Boston as the Director of Religious Education including managing the largest pre-k through grade 8 program in the diocese. She is happiest outdoors exploring natural wonders, parks, gardens and local history. Barbo earned a BA in History and Teacher Certification from the University of Massachusetts Lowell and a Master Teacher certification from Regis College.

Errin Davis (Boston, MA)

Errin Davis serves as the Chief Operations Officer at The Davis System, LLC, where she oversees major contracts and event management initiatives. Her career spans various roles supporting elected officials, including Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley, Congresswoman Bonnie Watson Coleman, Senator Sonia Chang-Diaz, and State Senator Liz Miranda. Davis’s professional journey includes contributions to the Center for Public Leadership at the Harvard Kennedy School of Government; Boston Public Schools Office of Equity, Strategy & Opportunity Gaps; and Emerge Massachusetts. Davis is a graduate of Salem State University, holding a BS in Business Administration focused in Entrepreneurship.

Matt Marino

(Scituate, MA)

Matt Marino is the co-founder and CEO of ETX Upstream, an investment platform for Energy Transition projects. Prior to ETX, he was co-founder and CEO of Galehead Development, a renewable energy development platform that has delivered more than 2 GW of fully commercialized utility-scale solar and wind projects. Marino is an FII Level 1 Freediver and perpetually novice surfer. He resides in Scituate, MA, with his wife and two daughters, where they dive, beach, and surf whenever the weather allows. He holds a BA and MBA from Boston College and is currently matriculated at the University of Rhode Island Graduate School of Oceanography.

Becca Schulman Havemeyer (Chestnut Hill, MA)

Becca Schulman Havemeyer is co-founder and president of Beach Plum Properties, a design and development firm committed to building in an eco-friendly and climate-forward manner, limiting site waste, encouraging reuse and the incorporation of salvaged materials, and installing fossil fuel-free systems and appliances. Her early career was in nonprofit management and philanthropy, including time spent leading the Boston office of Room to Grow, managing programs at Jumpstart National, and leading corporate giving efforts at Manulife/John Hancock. Shulman Havemeyer serves as a marine mammal volunteer at the New England Aquarium. She earned a BA in Political Science and Women’s Studies from Brown University.

