Classical coach Tom Sawyer has has the Rams heading to the MIAA Tourney – again

When Tom Sawyer took over as the head coach of the Lynn Classical girls basketball program, he had the proverbial “big shoes to fill.”

Gene Constantino had guided the Rams through a golden era, notably a perfect 20-0 regular season in 2003-04 and a North sectional final showdown with Andover at Tsongas Arena (now the Tsongas Center) in Lowell. That memorable team and season, in which Sawyer was in his first season as an assistant coach, featured such terrific players as Monique Lee, Takeya Faison, Paula McGinn, Mary Baldini, Ashley Donovan, Justina Alucudo, Irene Saranteas, Meaghan Reddy, and Manise Louinord. Prior to that campaign, the incomparable Helen Ridley had excelled for four seasons (1997-2001) on her way to becoming the captain at Division 1 Quinnipiac (Lee later joined Ridley for her freshman season in college).

But Sawyer has kept the program soaring (or should we say Sawyer-ing) to considerable heights since then, compiling an impressive record of 237-185 in 20 seasons as chief executive officer of Classical girls basketball.

With the loss of three key starters from last year’s team – Keisha Perez, Savannah Tang and Nevaeh Eth – there was a possibility that the Rams’ streak of postseason appearances would be in jeopardy.

But those concerns were allayed quickly and decisively early in the 2025-26 season. Classical is 9-3 overall, 7-3 in the GBL following a 51-31 win over Lynn English Monday night – and a qualifier once again for the MIAA Tournament.

Sawyer, assisted by coaches Shardaye Berry, Chenysse Hill, and Powder Puff legend Rob Smith, has put together another unselfish contingent that puts the priority on wins, not individual accomplishments.

The Rams’ starting five of senior captains Jada Tejada and Deleisha Perez-Vazquez, senior Jayliana Wesley, junior Divine Egbuta and sophomore Mia Duncan (a member of the legendary Conlon family of Lynn swimming sensations) has improved steadily as the season has progressed, a trademark of the Sawyer Era. In the win over their crosstown rival, Diaz (21 points) and Egbuta (20 points, 12 rebounds) were the co-stars.

Meanwhile, seniors Yari Ruiz and Evelyn Diza and sophomore Aliyah Alvarado are making strong contributions in reserve roles.

Sawyer was asked about the accomplishment of having a state tournament berth secured weeks in advance of MIAA March Madness and his team being in contention for a GBL title.

“My goal is to play better basketball as the year goes on,” responded Sawyer. “And so far, that has been the case. The wins and losses will take care of themselves; I just want us to be the best version of us.”

Has the team exceeded your preseason expectations, Coach?

“I thought we had a chance to get a number of wins if certain things fell right for us,” said Sawyer. “What I’m very happy about is how this team is very coachable. They take our coaching and do their very best to implement it in the game or practice. It has been fun to watch this group grow individually and collectively as a team.”

What Sawyer has done consistently in his program is maximize the enjoyment and development of the student/athlete experience for each player. While he is famously all-business on game day and roaming the bench area intensely during games, he brings the fun to his grateful players off the court, such as the team’s annual trip to a Division 1 college basketball (This year, the team attended the Colgate-BU game in Boston).

Sawyer’s program has produced its share of college players. Ava Brown and Akiyah Brown are currently playing at Suffolk University while Lauren Wilson and Keisha Perez are members of the Salem State University team.

With 237 wins and counting, a perfect regular season (20-0 with 14 GBL wins and six non-league wins) in 2023, and a streak of postseason appearances, Sawyer is on course for a seat in the Massachusetts Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame.

The organizers best get a bigger hall for that induction ceremony, because there’s little doubt that alumnae players, parents, and colleagues will be there in droves to show their appreciation and honor the undisputed and esteemed leader of the Green and Gold – Tom Sawyer.