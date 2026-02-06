Cuffe-McGinn Funeral Home and Parker Funeral Home Come Together to Continue a Lynn Tradition

Two long-standing Lynn funeral homes with deep family roots are coming together to continue serving the community with care, familiarity and respect. Cuffe-McGinn Funeral Home has partnered with Parker Funeral Home following owner Richard Parker’s decision to semi-retire. Richard felt confident that Cuffe-McGinn was the right fit to carry on Parker Funeral Home’s long tradition of caring service, built over generations in Lynn. As part of this transition, Richard has joined the Cuffe-McGinn team and will remain involved, ensuring families continue to see a familiar face and receive the same personal attention they have always known.

Parker Funeral Home’s history in Lynn dates back to 1919, when Herman W. Parker opened the firm at 559 Chestnut Street in the Odd Fellows Block. The business later moved to 35 Franklin Street, where it continued to serve Lynn families for decades. After Herman’s passing in 1946, the funeral home was carried on by his sons, Wendell C. Parker and Hilton C. Parker. The tradition continued when Wendell passed the firm to his son, Douglas Richard Parker, in 1971. Doug’s son, Richard Parker, joined the family business in 1974 and led it from 1990 until today.

Cuffe-McGinn Funeral Home also brings a long history of service to the Lynn community. The funeral home traces its roots to 1934, when Walter A. Cuffe, Sr. opened his first location on Johnson Street. In 1976, the Cuffe family merged with McGinn Funeral Home on Maple Street, founded by Lawrence G. and William E. McGinn. The Maple Street location was expanded in 1981 and again in 1992, becoming one of the largest funeral home facilities on the North Shore.

Today, Cuffe-McGinn Funeral Home is a proud member of the Dignity Memorial family, providing added resources and support while remaining focused on personalized, community-based care. “This partnership feels like a natural continuation of two families who have spent generations serving Lynn,” said Eric Daniels, General Manager of Cuffe-McGinn Funeral Home. “Parker Funeral Home shares our values of respect, integrity and service excellence, and we are honored to continue that legacy together.”

Together, Cuffe-McGinn and Parker Funeral Homes remain committed to caring for Lynn families with the same compassion, familiarity and dedication that have defined both names for generations.