Revere Beach Partnership hosts annual Winter Wonderland on February 7

To celebrate the winter season at America’s First Public Beach, the Revere Beach Partnership will host its annual Winter Wonderland event on Saturday, February 7, from 11:00 AM to 5:00 PM at Waterfront Square on Revere Beach.

This family-friendly winter festival will take Revere Beach coast into a seasonal destination filled with festive activities for all ages. Attendees can enjoy interactive experiences, live entertainment, food vendors, chili competition, and the highly anticipated Ice Sculpting Competition, where 5 talented ice sculptors will compete for cash prizes by creating incredible works of art from ice throughout the day.

For those looking to warm up, the Winter Market will feature over 20 vendors offering unique seasonal goods, crafts, and food. The Chili Cook-Off, from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM, invites attendees to taste and vote on their favorite chili. Winter Wonderland will also feature activities for children, photo opportunities, and roaming winter-themed characters, making it the perfect opportunity to embrace the magic of winter by the ocean.

With thousands of visitors expected, Winter Wonderland has become a beloved seasonal tradition and a must-attend event for residents and visitors alike.

This event is free and open to the public. We invite the community to bundle up, bring family and friends, and join us for a memorable winter celebration on Revere Beach.

Revere Beach Partnership is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization established in 2001. Its mission is to preserve and enhance America’s first public beach for the enjoyment of all. The Partnership is led by a volunteer board dedicated to celebrating, maintaining, and promoting Revere Beach as a cherished community resource.

For additional information, contact: Kelsey Ficociello | [email protected] | 978-866-6460.