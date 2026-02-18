THE COMMONWEALTH OF MASSACHUSETTS

MASSACHUSETTS DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION – HIGHWAY DIVISION

NOTICE OF A VIRTUAL DESIGN PUBLIC HEARING

Project Description: Lynn – Rehabilitation of Essex Street

Project File No. 609252

A Virtual Design Public Hearing will be hosted on the MassDOT website below to present the design for the proposed project in Lynn, MA.

WHEN: ​6:30 PM, Thursday, March 12, 2026

PURPOSE: ​The purpose of this hearing is to provide the public with the opportunity to become fully acquainted with the proposed project. All views and comments submitted in response to the hearing will be reviewed and considered to the maximum extent possible.

PROPOSAL: ​The proposed project consists of improvements for pedestrians, vehicle safety and operations along Essex Street in Lynn between the Joyce Street/Rockaway Street intersection and Eastern Avenue intersection (approximately one (1) mile). The project will generally include targeted safety improvements including replacement of outdated traffic signals and other traffic control devices; reconstruction of sidewalks, crosswalks, and pedestrian curb ramps; improvements to transit stops; and full-depth roadway reconstruction. Six traffic signals will be installed or upgraded as part of the Project. Besides the locations along the Essex Street corridor, the signalized location upgrades will include Chestnut Street at Union Street.

A secure right-of-way is necessary for this project. Acquisitions in fee and permanent or temporary easements may be required. The City of Lynn is responsible for acquiring all needed rights in private or public lands. MassDOT’s policy concerning land acquisitions will be presented in the hearing.

Project inquiries, written statements and other exhibits regarding the proposed undertaking may be submitted to Carrie E. Lavallee, P.E., Chief Engineer, via e-mail to [email protected] or via US Mail to Suite 7550, 10 Park Plaza, Boston, MA 02116, Attention: Project Management, Project File No. 609252. Statements and exhibits intended for inclusion in the hearing transcript must be emailed or postmarked no later than ten (10) business days (14 calendar days) after the hearing is hosted.

This hearing is accessible to people with disabilities. MassDOT provides reasonable accommodations and/or language assistance free of charge upon request (e.g interpreters in American Sign Language and languages other than English, live captioning, videos, assistive listening devices and alternate material formats), as available. For accommodation or language assistance, please contact MassDOT’s Chief Diversity and Civil Rights Officer by phone (857-368-8580), TTD/TTY at (857) 266-0603, fax (857) 368-0602 or by email ([email protected]). Requests should be made as soon as possible and prior to the hearing, and for more difficult to arrange services including sign-language, CART or language translation or interpretation, requests should be made at least ten business days before the hearing.

This hearing will be hosted, or a cancellation announcement posted, on the internet at https://www.mass.gov/orgs/highway-division/events.

JONATHAN GULLIVER, HIGHWAY ADMINISTRATOR

CARRIE E. LAVALLEE, P.E., CHIEF ENGINEER