Bishop Fenwick High School and St. Mary of the Annunciation School appoint Dr. Michael R. Volonnino next President

Special to the Journal

Bishop Fenwick High School and St. Mary of the Annunciation School announced today the appointment of Dr. Michael R. Volonnino as its next President, effective July 1, 2026.

Dr. Volonnino brings a distinguished record of Catholic educational leadership, currently serving as Principal of Archbishop Williams High School, where he has helped lead significant enrollment growth, major capital improvements, and mission-centered academic and spiritual development. He combines practical leadership experience with strong academic credentials, having earned a Ph.D. in Education Administration from The University of Texas at Austin, an M.Ed. from Rutgers University, and an A.B. from Harvard University.

A nationally recognized leader in Catholic education, Dr. Volonnino has presented at multiple National Catholic Educational Association (NCEA) conventions and has contributed scholarly work on instructional leadership and educator effectiveness.

This appointment follows a comprehensive national search conducted over the past four months. The final candidates each spent two days on campus, meeting with faculty, staff, students, parents, and alumni as part of a thorough and collaborative evaluation process. The Board of Trustees unanimously affirmed the Search Committee’s recommendation, reflecting a strong and unified confidence in Dr. Volonnino’s leadership, vision, and character.

“I am incredibly grateful and excited to join the Fenwick and St. Mary’s community. There is a visible momentum here that is hard to ignore, and it’s been inspiring to see how deeply the mission is lived out every day. My first priority is to listen and learn from all of you as we move forward together, staying focused on what matters most: preparing our students for lives of leadership, service, and purpose.” – Dr. Michael R. Volonnino

Our newly formed Transition Committee will move promptly and thoughtfully, alongside current President Thomas E. Nunan, Jr., to ensure a smooth and seamless leadership transition in the months ahead.

About Bishop Fenwick High School

Founded in 1959, Bishop Fenwick High School in Peabody, Massachusetts, is a co-educational Catholic college preparatory school serving students in grades 9–12. Rooted in the values of Faith, Integrity, Respect, Scholarship, and Tradition – Fenwick FIRST – the school is committed to forming young men and women for lives of leadership, service, and purpose. With a nationally recognized academic program, award-winning arts, competitive athletics, and a vibrant campus ministry, Fenwick provides an Education for Life that prepares students for success in college and beyond.

About St. Mary of the Annunciation School

St. Mary of the Annunciation School is a PreK-8 co-ed Catholic school located in Danvers, Massachusetts. St. Mary’s mission is to create a welcoming atmosphere in the Catholic tradition where faith and knowledge meet to provide a sound foundation for life-long learning. We empower each child to reach their full potential through an experience that promotes scholarship, service and self-discipline.