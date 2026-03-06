Dill Is Grounded…For a Great Cause: Delta pilot will run in the Boston Marathon

As a First Officer for world-renowned Delta Airlines, Bradley Dill has co-navigated the airways for trips measuring thousands of miles at a time.

Dill, who grew up in Lynn and graduated from St. Mary’s High School in 2014, will be trading in his prestigious aviation uniform for traditional running attire on Monday, April 20 when he competes in the Boston Marathon on the famed 26-mile, 285-yard Hopkinton to Boston course.

“It’s my first Boston and my first marathon ever, actually,” said Dill, 29, who lives in Peabody with his wife, Paige. “I ran a half-marathon (13.1 miles) in Marblehead last April, so I’m doubling my distance.”

Dill has been doing some of his training along Lynn Beach, an effort hindered by a succession of snowstorms this winter.

“The snow has made it super tough this year, so I’m done my training more than I’ve wanted to indoors on the treadmill,” said Dill. “But as long there’s half-decent footing, I’m outside, even if it’s cold.”

Dill will be running the marathon as a member of the Brigham and Women’s Hospital Stepping Strong Team. He will be raising funds for the Gillian Reny Stepping Strong Center for Trauma Innovation. Ms. Reny was critically injured in the bombing in 2013 and treated at the hospital.

“I have family members that have been treated at the Brigham, so that was how I first heard of the team,” related Dill. “I started running a couple of years ago, building up to longer distances. I felt this effort would be an excellent opportunity to contribute to a great cause that has helped my family and others.”

To-date, Dill has surpassed his fundraising goal of $15,000 for the cause and the donation drive is continuing. One of the Dill family’s major fundraisers was a New Year’s Eve party in his honor at the Knights of Columbus in Lynn.

“The party was a great success,” said Bradley. “I give a shout-out to the Knights of Columbus who were amazing. And Rolly’s Tavern [in Wyoma Square] was awesome.”

Bradley’s mother, Estelle Dill, Jane Kelley, and Bradley himself were the organizers of the event that featured a delicious buffet dinner, music, raffles, and dancing. Bradley’s father, Thomas Dill, was among the many family members welcoming friends and neighbors to the festive celebration.

Well-established Lynn roots

leading to career in flight

Bradley Dill played baseball in the Wyoma Little League and the Greater Lynn Babe Ruth organization, football in East Lynn Pop Warner, and Lynn Youth Hockey. He was a member of the St. Mary’s High School golf team and still plays at Gannon Golf Course (“I’m not very good, I’m an 18-handicap, but I enjoy Gannon, which is a Lynn treasure,” he said).

Following his graduation from St. Mary’s, Bradley attended Bridgewater State University where he received a degree in Aviation Science. While in college, he was a teacher at Bridgewater State and later returned in a flight standards and evaluation position in charge of flight instructors. He also worked as a flight instructor at Beverly Flight Center.

He was a pilot for regional airlines flying to such well-known destination as the Hamptons in Long Island, before taking a position at jetBlue. He has been with Delta Airlines for the past three years in addition to being a teacher in the aviation program at North Shore Community College. In 2023, he received his master’s degree in aviation from Emory-Riddle Aeronautical University in Florida.

His aviation career has taken him all over the globe, from New York City to the West Coast to South America and Europe.

“I love going to Europe,” said Dill. “I love the people, the food, it’s awesome. I’ve been to London, Paris, Edinburgh, and Dublin, where I ran a 5-kilometer race, which was cool. My mother is a tennis coach at Classical, so I’ve tried to get tickets to Wimbledon (London) and the French Open (Paris), but it’s difficult. A lot of the events run late, and I have to get to bed a little early (to rest up for international flights). So, what we do is informal dinners with the flight crew and check out the big sites.”

Support and encouragement

from his parents

While his mother gets the MVO (Most Valuable Organizer) for the incredible NYE gathering at the Knights of Columbus, Bradley said the support and encouragement he has received from both his parents has been instrumental and positive in his life.

“I love my parents, they have supported me in everything that I ever wanted to do,” said Bradley. “I couldn’t thank them enough, and I wouldn’t be where I am professionally or where I am in any other part of my life without them.”