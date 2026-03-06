KIPP Academy Lynn Elementary Hosts 100th Day Celebration

The celebration commemorated the major academic milestone of students reaching the halfway point of the school year

In honor of the 100th day of school, KIPP Academy Lynn Elementary, serving grades K-4, hosted a celebration on Friday, January 30.

The school-wide celebration featured a school assembly where students dressed as “100 year olds” and participated in games and competitions.

Marking the halfway point of the school year, the celebration is meant to bring the school community together and highlight the hard work students, staff, and families have put toward their academic journeys. KIPP’s official 100th day of school landed on Wednesday February 4.

KIPP Massachusetts is a network of five open enrollment public charter schools serving over 1,890 students in Lynn and Mattapan, and part of a national network of 209 KIPP (Knowledge is Power Program) schools located in 20 states and the District of Columbia serving 88,000 students. Its mission is to create an environment where students will develop the academic skills, intellectual habits, and character traits necessary to maximize their potential in college and in life. KIPP alumni are graduating from college at rates that exceed the national average and at approximately five times the rates of peers from low-income communities. To learn more, visit https://kippma.org/.