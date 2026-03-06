Regis Men’s Track and Field completes 2025-26 Season

The 2025 Regis Men’s Indoor Track and Field team completed its 2025-26 season.

The Pride concluded the Great Northeast Athletic Conference (GNAC) Championships with a strong third-place finish.

“As our winter seasons come to a close, I want to congratulate our student-athletes on their hard work and determination,” said Dean of Athletics Pam Roecker. “The growth they’ve achieved through competition, discipline, and teamwork will stay with them well beyond the season.”

Student-athletes who competed on the team include:

Edward Power, of Lynn (01904), who is studying Sport Management

Ryan Sweeney, of Lynn (01904), who is studying Business Management

Jones of Everett Competes on Regis Men’s Track and Field

Jalen Jones, Class of 2028, and the Regis College Men’s Indoor Track and Field team recently completed the 2025-26 season.

The Pride concluded the Great Northeast Athletic Conference (GNAC) Championships with a strong third-place finish.

“As our winter seasons come to a close, I want to congratulate our student-athletes on their hard work and determination,” said Dean of Athletics Pam Roecker. “The growth they’ve achieved through competition, discipline, and teamwork will stay with them well beyond the season.”

Jones is majoring in Nursing at Regis.

The Pride are led by head coach, Kiera Murray.