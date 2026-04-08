Lynn Auditorium receives $200,000 from state Gaming Mitigation Fund

Lynn Memorial Auditorium is one of 51 nonprofit and municipal performing arts centers across the Commonwealth to receive a grant from the Massachusetts Cultural Council through the Gaming Mitigation Fund.

The city received $200,000, the highest amount awarded in this round of FY26 grants, which totaled more than $3.5 million.

Established by the state legislature through the Massachusetts Expanded Gaming Act, the Gaming Mitigation Fund provides critical support to Massachusetts performing arts centers to offset competitive pressures created by resort-style casinos. Grant funds are used to secure touring shows and help cover touring artist fees, helping local venues compete for nationally and internationally recognized acts.

“This grant helps offset the impact a casino has on our shows,” said Jamie Marsh, Auditorium general manager and Lynn Community Development director. “We are competing against casinos that have buying and marketing power and a built-in audience that we do not have.”

Marsh said the Auditorium will use the funding to attract and promote more shows.

Now in the second year of a two-year grant cycle, all FY26 recipients previously applied for and received funding through the program in FY25. Individual grant awards this year range from $6,000 to $200,000. Marsh said this is the fourth time the auditorium has received this grant funding.

“The Lynn Auditorium is an economic and cultural hub in our downtown area, and this funding supports their ability to attract great performances and arts experiences,” said Sen. Brendan Crighton. “We are proud to work with Mayor Nicholson, Community Development Director James Marsh, and all those who work to promote the arts and culture in our city.”

“The Lynn Auditorium is a cornerstone of our city’s arts and entertainment community that brings residents and visitors from across the region,” said State Rep. Dan Cahill. “This funding will help ensure the auditorium can continue to attract top touring acts, support local jobs, and drive economic activity for downtown Lynn.”

As directed by statute, Mass Cultural Council receives two percent of state casino tax revenues to administer the program. The Gaming Mitigation Fund is specifically designed to mitigate the direct competitive impact of casinos, which often operate with larger entertainment budgets and expanded amenities, and preserve the sustainability of nonprofit and municipal performing arts venues throughout the Commonwealth.

Since its launch six years ago, the Gaming Mitigation Fund has invested more than $20 million in more than 90 organizations statewide.

“Lynn Auditorium has long been a cultural cornerstone for the North Shore, bringing people together through music, theater, and live performance,” said State Rep. Jenny Armini. “I’m grateful to Mass Cultural Council for this investment to help ensure the auditorium can continue attracting great acts and vibrant programming for our community.”

“The Lynn Auditorium hosts a variety of events and concerts that not only bring our community together, but also welcomes visitors from across the region,” said State Rep. Sean Reid. “I’m grateful to the Mass Cultural Council for this grant funding, which strengthens the arts and economic impact in our community.”

“Mass Cultural Council is proud to support our performing arts centers and the communities they serve,” said David T. Slatery, acting executive director. “These organizations are vibrant cultural anchors and powerful economic drivers. This funding ensures they can continue to attract exceptional touring performances, expand access to high-quality arts experiences, and strengthen local economies across Massachusetts.”