Rowan’s Ring

Three-sport athlete Merryman now has his own hoop crown

Rowan Merryman was the team videographer when St. Mary’s High School won the boys’ state basketball title in 2022. His older brother, Omri, was one of the stars on that team.

“I was the cameraman at Tsongas,” recalled Rowan. “Omri led a big, second-half surge against Watertown. When I saw that, I said, ‘I have to win one [state title], too.’ ”

The second son of St. Mary’s super-fans, Rob Merryman and Christy Merryman (his younger sister, Bobbi Merryman, is a St. Mary’s cheerleader), Merryman remembers one moment in his brother’s awesome career particularly well.

“I scored my first varsity point in a playoff game against East Boston at St. Mary’s, and Omri was on the court when I scored it,” recalled Rowan.

Rowan scored 10 points in the 59-58 victory over Masconomet in the state championship game in Lowell. Included among his baskets was a big three-pointer late in the fourth quarter.

“I was just in the moment,” said Merryman. “I just settled everything down and took the shot.”

While his own three-pointer was a big factor in the victory, Rowan stated that John Chareas’ trey was “the biggest shot of the game.”

Merryman was on the court when Masconomet lined up for its final possession in a one-point game. He was in perfect rebounding position on the left side of the basket, but time expired as the ball hit the back rim and the buzzer sounded.

“A fade-away jumper is a tough shot, but he [Jimmy Farrell] made a couple of those against us,” said Merryman. “I guess it was just the basketball gods.”

As far back as last summer, Merryman felt confident that this year’s team had the ability to make a deep run in the tournament.

“We started to play well together, and I thought we had a good chance to win a championship,” said Merryman. “And we had a true point guard in Jake [Fortier]. He’s a great player.”

Merryman believes his strengths as a player are “driving to the basket, being able to kick the ball out, shooting the basketball, finding the open guy, and bringing everyone on the team together.”

Merryman said first-year head coach Josh Keilty “did a great job” this season.

“He’s just a great coach,” lauded Merryman. “He brought the energy to every practice. He has such a positive attitude, and he came in ready to work from the start.”

Merryman was a three-sport standout in youth sports. He played Pop Warner football near his home in West Lynn. In baseball, his feats were legendary, hitting a city record 41 home runs to capture the Lynn Little League Home Run Derby at East Lynn’s Volunteer Field.

This spring, he’s currently playing for the varsity baseball team as the starting first baseman. Next fall, he returns as a starter for the St. Mary’s football team at running back and linebacker – and hopefully as a team captain. “I would be honored to be a football captain,” said Merryman.

For now, it’s on to baseball season and then college visitations for Rowan Merryman, a champion on and off the court with a bright future ahead.