Spartans capture Division 2 title in thriller

You simply cannot have a better basketball season or coaching performance than the St. Mary’s High School boys basketball team and head coach Josh Keilty and his staff enjoyed this winter.

Making its debut in a deep Division 2 field, St. Mary’s reached the Massachusetts mountaintop with a thrilling 59-58 victory over Masconomet Regional in the Division 2 state championship game March 13 at the Tsongas Center in Lowell.

It took every ounce of effort and execution on both ends of the court by the players and every strategic gem by Keilty and company to hold off a resilient, senior-led Masconomet team that was looking to make school history.

Three moments on offense will ultimately stand the test of time in St. Mary’s memorable triumph: senior John Chareas’ supremely clutch, pull-up three-pointer with just over a minute to play after Masconomet had taken the lead, and senior Rolky Brea-Arias’ incredible dunk in the fourth quarter and final floater with 12 seconds remaining for what was the game-winning basket.

Still, the Spartans needed a defensive stop in the final seconds, and they delivered. Masco star Jimmy Farrell’s fade-away jumper from the corner failed to drop as three players rushed to contest the shot.

Jake Fortier, one of the best point guards in the state, lived up to the advanced billing. The sophomore All-Scholastic scored 13 points and his superior quickness, ballhandling, playmaking, and scoring skills were on display throughout the Spartans’ run to the title.

Jason Perry could make a case for game MVP as he scored 10 points in a vital role off the bench. Rowan Merryman drained a huge three-pointer in the fourth quarter, scored 10 points, and provided the tenacious defense and rebounding that St. Mary’s fans have come to expect from the three-sport athlete from Lynn.

Brea-Arias had seven baskets and 14 points, the aforementioned dunk that electrified the St. Mary’s crowd, and the final basket of a dream season. Gabe Makuwa-Sykes scored 5 points and played stellar defense.

For Josh Keilty, we believe he enters unprecedented territory as the first head coach to win state titles at two different schools (Georgetown and St. Mary’s) in successive seasons.

From December to March, St. Mary’s High School was clearly one of the best basketball teams in the Commonwealth and the state title confirmed its rightful place in school and state history.