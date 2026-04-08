St. Maryís Winter Sports Roundup

When the St. Mary’s boys basketball team defeated Masconomet on March 13 to win the MIAA Division 2 state championship, it kept alive arguably one of the most impressive streaks in the history of Massachusetts high school sports.

This is the 19th consecutive year at least one St. Mary’s team has won a state title, a streak that was started by the 2007-08 girls hockey team. The Spartans have won 27 state championships since the beginning of the streak and 33 titles since 2001.

During the streak, St. Mary’s has won state championships in nine different sports: girls basketball has won six, girls hockey five, boys basketball four, baseball and golf three apiece, softball and girls flag football two each, and football and boys hockey with one.

“We are proud to set the standard and we hope to keep it going,” said Athletic Director and girls basketball coach Jeff Newhall. “The streak is a testament to the student-athletes and coaches. We also are fortunate to have strong support from families, the administration and alumni.”

The state championship capped a phenomenal winter season for Spartan sports, with four teams ranked in the final Boston Globe Top 20 poll.

The boys basketball team finished 24-3 and was ranked fourth in the poll, which covers all five divisions. After a 19-3 regular season, the Spartans reeled off five wins in the tournament, including a 1-point win over Chicopee Comprehensive in the Round of 8, a 3-point victory over Plymouth South in the state semifinals and a 57-56 nailbiter over Masconomet in the championship game.

Rolky Brea Arias was named Daily Item Player of the Year while Coach Josh Keilty, in his first year on the St. Mary’s bench after winning a state title with Georgetown last year, earned Coach of the Year honors.

“These kids were ready for these moments,” Keilty said. “We’ve been in tight games, and they were very confident. This is what they wanted. And they were tough as nails.”

“This means a lot,” Arias said. We worked hard all season, every day. It feels great to win a state championship with this team.”

The girls basketball team also went 19-3 in the regular season and won four state tournament games before running into a buzzsaw in the final in Medfield, which won its third straight state title and is considered by many to be the best girls high school team in New England. The Spartans were No. 2 in the final Globe poll.

“I still think we have one of the best programs in the state — top two or three anyway,” Newhall said. “I told them you learn two things: You learn from the seniors who are leaving on how hard to play the game; and you learn from the other team on how to play the game on this stage.”

The girls hockey team made a run to the Final Four, where they lost in overtime to Methuen/Tewksbury. The Spartans finished 20-4-2 and were ranked fifth in the final poll, led by Frank Pagliuca, who was named Item Coach of the Year and goalie Avery Sico, the Player of the Year.

“They’re a great group and a lot of fun. They’re easy to coach and it’s a pleasure to show up to practice with all of them,” Pagliuca said. “They worked hard this year and improved tremendously.”

The boys hockey team compiled a final record of 12-10-2 while playing one of the toughest schedules in Division 1 high school hockey. The Spartans beat Bishop Feehan in the Round of 32 before losing to eventual state champion Pope Francis in the Round of 16. They were ranked No. 18 in the final Globe poll.

“This group has been so committed to being coached and playing the right way. They checked all the boxes,” said Coach Matt Smith, who will enter his fourth season next winter. “This season meant a lot to me and I am already looking forward to next year.”

The Spartans’ success spilled over to the track, where Tristan Smith was named Item Girls Coach of the Year and Kelsey Kwiatek earned Athlete of the Year honors.

“The winning is contagious, that’s for sure,” Newhall said. Because we have collectively had so much success over the last 20 years, the bar is set high and players and coaches strive to live up to that. More important, our players are excelling in the classroom and many are getting the opportunity to play at the collegiate level.”

Others have taken notice. Both basketball teams have been invited to play in a tournament in Hawaii next year and the boys hockey team has the opportunity to play in a prestigious tournament in New Jersey.

“We believe we are offering students and families an optimal academic and athletic experience,” Newhall said.