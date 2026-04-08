St. Mary’s falls to Medfield in state title game

The No. 3-seeded St. Mary’s High School girls basketball team lost to No. 1-seeded Medfield, 72-38, in the Division 2 state championship game March 13 at the Tsongas Center in Lowell.

Medfield’s outstanding long-range shooting was a difference in the game as the two-time defending Division 2 state champions connected on a dozen three-pointers.

St. Mary’s defense, led by Janae Holmes (team-high 10 points) held Medfield to four baskets in the first quarter, but the Spartans couldn’t respond on offense. Freshman phenom Sysy Emmanuel (6 points) picked up her second foul early in the first quarter.

Sky Watson had seven points for the Spartans. MeKenna O’Connell tallied five points. Charleigh Green scored four points.

Abby Broderick led Medfield with a game-high 25 points. Tess Baacke had 17 points while Naya Annigeri netted 16 points.

St. Mary’s, under head coach Jeff Newhall, finished an outstanding season with a 23-4 record.