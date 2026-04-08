Suckney announces local roster for April 12 Boston Bruins Alumni Game

Randy Suckney, director of the 14th annual benefit hockey game versus the Boston Bruins Alumni team, has announced the roster of local players.
Suckney will be joined on the local team by his Johnson and Wales University ice hockey teammates – Joe Polito, Jeffery Greenip, Dave Thibeault, Jason Dwyer, Gregg Brackman, and original JWU coach Mike Pasquarella – for the game which is scheduled for Sunday, April 12, at 2 p.m. at Warrior Arena in Brighton.
Also skating for the team is Steve Hirsch, owner of Hirsch Landscaping of Lynn and secretary of the Lynn Boys & Girls Club Board of Directors.
Suckney said the benefit game has raised more than $500,000 for various charities. This year’s game will benefit the Dana Farber Cancer Institute and the Boston Bruins Foundation.
The roster for the benefit game is as follows:
Players
1. Douglas Emond (G)
2. David Woodward
3. Steve Hirsch (A)
4. Greyson Brackman
4. Joe Polito
10. Dino Dipalma
11. Vin Spinelli
13. Ethan Lipset
16. Randy Suckney (C)
18. Jeffery Greenip
21. David Thibeault
24. Jason Dwyer
27. Gregg Brackman (C)
28. John Greenip
41. Bill Veiga
Coaching Staff
Mike Pasquarella Founding Head Coach Johnson & Wales University
National Anthem
Previously performed at Fenway Park for The Boston Red Sox
Ariel Sandoval
Team Photographer
Scott Jensen
Presenting Colors
Lynn English High School Junior ROTC
Ceremonial Puck Drop
Dana-Farber Cancer Survivor & Randy Suckney’s
Patient Partner Cian Byrne.