Lynn DPW Announces Seasonal Leaf and Yard Waste Drop-Off 

The City of Lynn’s Department of Public Works (DPW) has officially launched its seasonal leaf and yard waste drop-off program to help residents manage spring cleanup and improve local waste management.

The program runs every Saturday through December, providing a dedicated window for residents to dispose of organic yard debris.

Saturdays, 7:30 AM – 2:30 PM

Season: Now through December

Where: DPW Leaf and Yard Waste Compound (Located at 250 Commercial Street)

Eligibility: Open to Lynn residents only.

To ensure a smooth process and maintain eligibility, the DPW has outlined the following requirements:

Identification Required: All residents must be prepared to show a valid driver’s license to verify residency.

Commercial Vehicle Rules: Drivers using non-landscaping commercial vehicles—including vans, trailers, marked business vehicles, or pickup trucks with commercial plates—must present their ID for verification before being allowed to unload.

Right to Inspect: DPW staff reserve the right to inspect all loads and may deny access to any vehicle to ensure compliance with waste standards.

For more information or specific questions regarding acceptable materials, residents are encouraged to contact the DPW at 781-586-8010.

City Street Sweeping Programs In Full Swing

The City of Lynn Department of Public Works (DPW) is currently executing its Spring 2026 street sweeping schedule. While neighborhood sweeping began in Ward Seven on April 21, the program is now entering its second full week across various wards. Residents are urged to consult the city’s official four-week projected calendar for specific precinct dates and potential weather-related shifts.

The city maintains two distinct programs with different requirements:

• Neighborhood Sweeping: Operations take place from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. All vehicles must be removed from the street during these hours. Cars remaining on the roadway are subject to ticketing.

• Downtown Sweeping: Maintenance occurs weekly, Monday through Friday, from 4 a.m. to 8 a.m. This program is currently active.

• Signage: Residents should check posted signs for designated tow zones. In the downtown district, violations carry the risk of both ticketing and towing.

• Schedule Changes: Updates regarding delays due to weather, construction, or equipment issues are posted directly to the city website and shared via social media.

DPW officials emphasize that vehicles must remain off the street for the duration of the scheduled window to allow crews to complete a thorough cleaning of the gutters and roadways. Scan the QR code below to view the spring 2026 schedule.

National Grid Urges Customers To Be Aware Of Rising Scam Calls

National Grid is alerting customers to be aware of scam calls targeting residents and businesses across its service territory. If contacted by someone claiming to represent the company, National Grid recommends that customers always ask for identification.

These scams typically involve callers claiming a customer’s account is past due and threatening immediate service disconnection unless payment is made. Scammers may also use “spoof” phone numbers, so calls appear from National Grid.

National Grid reminds customers that while the company may contact customers regarding their accounts or service, it will never demand immediate payment through prepaid cards, gift cards, wire transfers, cryptocurrency, or third-party payment apps.

Customers should be aware of common red flags, including:

• Threats of immediate service disconnection without prior written notice

• Requests for personal, financial, or account information

• Demands for immediate payment using prepaid or non-traditional payment methods

• Callers who cannot verify account details

National Grid encourages customers to verify any suspicious communication by contacting the company directly using the phone number listed on their bill. Customers should never provide personal or financial information to an unsolicited caller.

If you suspect a scam, hang up immediately and report the incident to National Grid or local law enforcement.