Red Sox Foundation goes to bat for Project Bread’s 58th Walk for Hunger 

For the first time, the Red Sox Foundation — the official nonprofit of the Boston Red Sox — will serve as a sponsor of Project Bread's annual Walk for Hunger. The Foundation's generous support has backed Project Bread's Healthcare Partnerships program and The Walk for Hunger itself — reinforcing a shared commitment to ensuring every Massachusetts family has reliable access to nutritious food.

This year's Walk, set for Sunday, May 3, is expected to raise over $1 million to fund Project Bread's proven statewide programs. Participants can join the 3-mile loop on the Boston Common or walk virtually in their own neighborhoods. The event begins at 9 a.m. with food, entertainment, and family-friendly activities. The fully accessible route accommodates walkers with mobility devices, young children, and those with special needs. ASL interpreters and multilingual staff will be on hand to ensure everyone can participate.

Now in its 58th year, The Walk for Hunger remains Project Bread's flagship community event, bringing together families, friends, and neighbors in a celebration of compassion and action. Launched in 1969 as the first pledge walk in the nation, the event has grown into one of New England's most beloved traditions for combating food insecurity.

“Every step we take at The Walk for Hunger is a step toward a future where no family has to worry about their next meal,” says Erin McAleer, President & CEO of Project Bread. “Our walkers and supporters are turning their compassion into action. Together, we’re not just walking — we’re building a stronger, more food-secure Massachusetts.”

The Red Sox Foundation is dedicated to improving the lives of youth, families, veterans, and communities across New England by expanding access to health, education, and recreational opportunities. Since 2002, the Foundation has leveraged the team’s iconic brand and fan base to deliver year-round direct-service programs—such as Red Sox Scholars, the Fenway Park Learning Lab, and Nike RBI leagues—while also supporting mission-aligned nonprofit organizations through grantmaking and strategic partnerships. Since 2025, the Foundation has deepened its commitment and partnership with Project Bread, supporting both its Healthcare Partnerships program and The Walk for Hunger. Through this thoughtful collaboration, Project Bread and its FoodSource Hotline program have also provided compassionate support and counsel to communities served by the Red Sox Foundation who have experienced food insecurity.

“Consistent access to nutritious food is fundamental to the health and wellbeing of the communities we serve,” says Bekah Salwasser, Red Sox Foundation Executive Director and EVP, Social Impact, Boston Red Sox.. “Our mission is rooted in expanding opportunity—whether through education, recreation, or health—and food security is critically important. We are proud to support Project Bread in addressing both immediate hunger needs and long-term systemic change.”

Project Bread launched the joint-fundraising Commonwealth Program in 2019. Participating organizations receive 60% of the funds they raise to support their own hunger relief programs, with the remaining 40% contributing to Project Bread's broader statewide efforts. In 2025, 51 nonprofits raised more than $200,000 through the Commonwealth Program.

These four Boston-based nonprofits are just some of the organizations participating in the Commonwealth Program this year.

• The American Red Cross – Boston Food Pantry (ARC – BFP) operates a high-volume, barrier-free food access system centered at its onsite pantry at 1033 Massachusetts Avenue in Boston. Programs include onsite and mobile food distributions, school-based pantry partnerships with Boston Public Schools, a satellite pantry partnership with NeighborHealth in East Boston, Food is Medicine initiatives with healthcare partners, home delivery for seniors and homebound clients, monthly USDA Commodity Supplemental Food Program distributions, and an onsite Department of Transitional Assistance Benefits Kiosk supporting SNAP enrollment. The organization utilizes research, data and statewide insights from Project Bread to inform its programming and regularly connects clients to the nonprofit’s FoodSource Hotline for food assistance navigation. The American Red Cross Boston Food Pantry is a member of the Make Hunger History Coalition, led by Project Bread, helping to advance solutions to end hunger permanently in Massachusetts.

A founding participant of the Commonwealth Program with more than 30 years of continuous involvement in the annual community fundraiser, the organization will use funds raised to support ongoing pantry operations, emergency food distribution and high-volume service delivery. This year, a team of 10 to 20 walkers will lace up for The Walk for Hunger on the Boston Common with a goal of raising $1,000 to support hunger relief efforts.

"Food insecurity remains a persistent and growing challenge across the communities we serve, particularly among seniors and working families facing rising housing and healthcare costs," says David Andre, Director of the American Red Cross Boston Food Pantry. "Participating in The Walk for Hunger reflects our commitment to collective action, shared learning, and strengthening statewide efforts to ensure equitable food access for all Massachusetts residents."

• At Boston Latin Academy, addressing food insecurity is a critical part of supporting students’ ability to learn, grow, and succeed both inside and outside the classroom. For the past four years, the school’s Fresh Food Pick Up initiative has provided consistent access to fresh, healthy food for students and families, helping to remove barriers faced by many in their diverse and underserved community. Through their continued partnership with Project Bread, Boston Latin Academy has expanded this work while engaging students, staff, and families in meaningful service. This year, led by Family Liaison Ms. Medina, a team of 25 to 40 participants will walk in person on Boston Common, proudly representing their school in coordinated black and gold, with a goal of raising $5,000 to further expand food access programs, emergency grocery support, and essential resources for their community.

“Participating in The Walk for Hunger allows us to bring our entire school community together around a shared purpose,” says Ms. Medina. “It’s about raising awareness, taking action, and ensuring our students and families have the resources they need to thrive.”

• For more than 50 years, The Paulist Center’s Wednesday Night Supper Club has provided a welcoming space in Boston where neighbors experiencing homelessness and food insecurity can gather for a nutritious meal, companionship, and dignity. As the founding team of Project Bread’s Walk for Hunger in 1969, The Paulist Center has remained deeply rooted in the event’s mission, raising thousands of dollars annually to sustain its weekly meal program and related services, including distribution of hygiene items and seasonal clothing. This year, led by Sarah Branciforti, a team of 50 to 75 walkers will once again take to Boston Common in person, aiming to raise $60,000 to support food purchases and essential supplies that keep their operations running while continuing to foster a strong sense of community among volunteers and guests alike.

“The Walk for Hunger is not only essential to sustaining our program, it’s a meaningful way for our entire community to come together,” says Branciforti. “It reflects our commitment to ensuring that everyone who walks through our doors is met with nourishment, dignity, and connection.”

• Friday Night Supper Program, Inc. is a nonprofit organization dedicated to serving a hot, nutritious meal in a safe and dignified environment every Friday to anyone who wants one. Based in Boston, the organization provides a restaurant-style dinner alongside access to a clothing and toiletry closet and pantry table, supporting individuals experiencing low income, homelessness and food insecurity. Through its weekly meal service, Friday Night Supper Program not only addresses immediate hunger but also fosters community, connection and dignity for all who attend, aligning with broader efforts to combat food insecurity across Massachusetts. This year, more than 20 walkers will participate in The Walk for Hunger at Boston Common. The team’s goal is to raise $8,333 to support weekly meal service, including the cost of food, kitchen supplies and essential equipment needed to serve guests consistently and with care.

“Our partnership with Project Bread has been both meaningful and impactful,” says Aaidaliz Perez, Executive Director of Friday Night Supper Program. “Through The Walk for Hunger and The Commonwealth Program, we are able to raise critical funds while staying connected to a broader network committed to ending hunger. One of our most memorable experiences was walking alongside members of our community and even inviting guests to join us and cross the finish line together. It was a powerful reminder that this work is about more than meals—it’s about community, dignity and shared purpose. This year, we look forward to building on that spirit and continuing to walk together in support of our mission.”

To register as a participant for Project Bread's Walk for Hunger, or to support a walker or team with a donation, visit give.projectbread.org/walk. All individual walkers are encouraged to fundraise a minimum of $25 and teams $250. Participants who raise $500 or more are recognized as Heart & Sole walkers and receive access to personalized fundraising support, exclusive event gear, free breakfast on Walk Day, and invitations to exclusive events.