Water Commission to begin hydrant flushing 

The Lynn Water and Sewer Commission (LWSC) will begin its seasonal hydrant flushing program on Monday, May 4. The maintenance is scheduled to take place in the evening hours, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., to minimize disruption to residents.

This annual program is necessary to remove residual materials from the water mains and ensure high-quality water delivery throughout the summer months. Residents should be aware of the following schedule and impacts:

• May 4: Range Height Rd and Cannon Rock Rd neighborhoods (including side streets); Millar, Range, Longwood, Edgehill, Hollis, Saunders, Taylor, Log Cabin, and Glenwood Roads; and Uphill Ln.

• May 5: Jenness St (#66-249), Bay State, Moray, Lakeshore, Elsie, Marianne, Den Quarry, Cedarbrook, Ladd Hill, Janice, Kent, Cedardale, and Daytona Roads, and Orlando Ave.

• May 6: Lynnfield St (#307 to the Rotary), Ashwood, Lynn End, Vincent, Hilda, Tuscan, Conant, Bow Ridge, Nells Pond, Lansing, Regina, D’Ambrosia, and Gallo Roads; Cobb Ln; and Clearview Ave.

• May 7: Sanger, Ellen, Michael, Joel, Mary Ellen, Anchor, Bridle Path, and Apple Blossom Roads; Donnelly and Emerald Drives; Meghan’s and Sheila’s Ways; and Peach Tree, Judge, and Cherry Tree Lanes.

• May 11–14: Flushing will continue in the neighborhoods surrounding Parkland Ave, Broadway Cir, Euclid Ave, and Maple St.

Residents may experience temporary water discoloration ("rusty water") during and immediately after flushing. If this occurs, the LWSC recommends running the cold water tap for several minutes until it clears. Residents are also strongly advised to check the schedule before doing laundry to avoid staining.