Breed student Jayden Young lauded for perfect attendance record

There have been close to 1,600 school days since Jayden Anthony Young began his academic career in Lynn, and the Breed Middle School eighth grader hasn’t missed a minute.

From first walking through the doors at the Lincoln Thompson School at the age of 5 to now wrapping up his three years of education (Grades 6-8) at Breed, Jayden has compiled a perfect attendance record.

In an interview at the school in coordination with popular guidance counselor, Leah Warren, Jayden, son of Chelsie Benson and the late Darren Young, was asked about his 100 percent attendance achievement.

Jayden Young stands adjacent to the Attendance Matters sign at Breed Middle School.

“I eat a lot of rice and chicken and three meals a day,” replied Jayden to a question about his daily regimen. “My mother makes sure I’m up early and ready for school. I owe it to her for never being late. She’s always telling me how important school is and to work hard each day.”

Jayden said the teachers at Breed do a great job inspiring their students to excel in all subjects and to be present every day.

“We have an excellent school, and I have received a great education here,” said Jayden, while naming Ms. Julie DeFranco as one of his favorite teachers and Marianne Duncan (Grade 8) and Wendy Waldron (Grades 6-7) as two of his favorite guidance counselors. “The teachers really try to help you learn each day. There is such a positive environment here. I am going to miss this school.”

Leah Warren said Jayden sets an excellent example with his attendance and upbeat attitude.

“I’m so proud of Jayden,” said Mrs. Warren. “His record is really incredible, because one of the district’s main initiatives is attendance, and if we could model everyone after him, it would make our job easy.”

An honor roll student, Jayden will graduate from Breed later this month. He will be attending Lynn Classical High School as an incoming freshman in the Class of 2030.

“I want to play football and basketball at Classical,” said Jayden, who is a member of the Breed basketball team and also plays for the North Shore Sports Academy AAU contingent. “My goal is to go to college after I graduate.”

It’s clear that Jayden is an outstanding young man with a plan.

(Editor’s Note: The COVID- 19 pandemic closed Lynn schools in March, 2020, resulting in an extended period of remote learning for all students).