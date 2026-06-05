Lynn Classical boys basketball celebrates achampionship season at its awards banquet

Marvin Avery is a basketball coaching legend who wins a lot of games, but more importantly, he builds his student-athletes into outstanding citizens, well-prepared for college or other career opportunities.

After putting Lynn Tech on the map with a state title and an impressive streak of conference titles, Avery is now leading the Lynn Classical boys basketball team to considerable success.

This year’s Rams made it two Greater Boston League titles in a row – in rather dramatic fashion. Senior Shyheim (Shy) Babb, the eventual Greater Boston League MVP, connected on a three-pointer with seven seconds left to defeat Chelsea, 67-65, for the crown.

Avery didn’t extol his own achievements at the banquet. As he always does, he put the spotlight on his players, offering laudatory tributes to his seniors, such as Shy Babb.

“He came to me as a sophomore and he said to me, ‘How come I’m not on the varsity?’ I said, I have to develop you first to be on the varsity. I know what it takes to be a basketball player. I know what it takes to sit a kid. I know what it takes to be disciplined, and I know what hard work’s all about.”

“Shy Babb is the GBL MVP, Boston Globe All-Scholastic, Harry Agganis All-Star, one of the best shot blockers in the state,” continued Avery. “He got an opportunity to play basketball, and he made the most of it. And I’m going to make sure he lands somewhere, because that’s part of my job as a coach. I guide my students through the college admissions process. It doesn’t matter what school you go to, but do get the degree.”

Coach Avery also congratulated seniors Kameron Rucker, Deshawn Rucker, and DJ Reynolds on their outstanding contributions to the program and their exemplary work off the court.

Avery also expressed his gratitude to Director of Athletics Josh Mower and Principal Amy Dunn for their guidance and support of the team.

Meanwhile, Marvin’s well-known son, Ward 7 City Councilor Jordan Avery, affirmed his father’s status as a patriarch of Lynn basketball in his opening remarks at the banquet.

“First off, I want to congratulate the entire Lynn Classical High School boys basketball program on an incredible season and on bringing home the GBL Championship,” said Jordan. “That is something nobody can ever take away from you. Championships are earned through hard work, sacrifice, discipline, and trust in one another and this team showed all of that throughout the season.

“To the seniors, congratulations. Tonight is about celebrating everything you’ve accomplished, not only as basketball players, but as young men. The next chapter of your lives is beginning, whether that’s college, work, athletics, or whatever path you choose. Continue to work hard, stay humble, and represent Lynn Classical with pride everywhere you go.

“And I also want to say this to the seniors… congratulations on surviving four years of Coach Avery! I’ve dealt with Coach Avery for 32 years… so trust me, I know exactly what you’ve been through! But in all seriousness, coaches like him push you because they care. They want the best out of you both on and off the court, and years from now you’ll appreciate those lessons even more.

“And finally, a huge thank you to the booster parents, families, and supporters. Student-athletes are only able to succeed because of the sacrifices made behind the scenes the rides to practices and games, the long nights, the support in the stands, the fundraising, and the constant encouragement. This season belonged to all of you, too.

“Congratulations again to the entire program on an outstanding year. Enjoy tonight, celebrate this accomplishment, and once again — congratulations to the Class of 2026 seniors. The future is bright. Go Rams!” concluded Jordan.

Well said, Jordan. Congratulations to Coach Avery, his longtime and loyal assistant, Rich Warren, and the 2025-26 team on a special season – a GBL title and a trip to the Massachusetts Final Four.