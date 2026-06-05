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Wyoma Lions Club participates in Lynnfield Rotary Club’s  ‘Build A Bed’ event 

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Members of the Lynn Lions Club volunteered their efforts in the Lynnfield Rotary Club’s annual Build A Bed community service project at the Lynnfield Middle School gymnasium.

Bob Hartshorn, Susan Uleroskas, Mary Ellen Kelloway, Matt O’Donnell, Kathy Harrell, and Dennis Harrell led the contingent that helped construct new beds for local children in need.

The project is part of the “A Bed For Every Child” initiative under the direction of the Massachusetts Coaltion for the Homeless, which is based in Lynn.

Members of the Lynnfield Rotary Club are pictured at the Build A Bed event at the Lynnfield Middle School gymnasium.

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