Agganis Foundation names 2026 scholarship recipients

The Agganis Foundation has selected its 2026 scholarship recipients, with 12 student-athletes to receive a total of $90,000 over the next four years.

Named for legendary Lynn athlete Harry Agganis, the foundation has been awarding scholarships in his name since 1958. Including this year’s recipients, the foundation has given $2.68 million to 1,086 student-athletes.

This year’s scholarship winners come from nine high schools and five communities. Selected from a group of more than 130 applicants, they are going to prestigious colleges including Amherst, Bates, Cornell, Johns Hopkins and Tufts. Scholarship recipients receive $2,000 per year each year they are in college. There is also a President’s Scholarship, a one-time $2,000 award.

“We are proud to recognize another group of outstanding student-athletes,” said Agganis Foundation President John Meklis. “The foundation takes great pride in honoring the legacy of Harry Agganis by presenting scholarships in his name.”

There are three endowed scholarships, named for George D. Behrakis, Thomas L. Demakes and Attorney Charles Demakis. This year, the foundation’s board of trustees voted to add an 11th scholarship, named for Paul Halloran, the longtime executive director of the Agganis All-Star Games who has been affiliated with the foundation since first covering the football game as a (Lynn) Daily Item sportswriter in 1985.

The Agganis Foundation scholarship is open to students who live or attend school in Lynn, Lynnfield, Marblehead, Nahant, Peabody, Saugus, Swampscott or Salem. Applicants must play an MIAA-recognized varsity sport and accepted to a 4-year college. Applications are graded on academics, athletics and extracurricular activities by a nine-member Scholarship Committee that includes school superintendents, principals, athletic directors and coaches.

“The Scholarship Committee continues to be impressed with the quality of applications we receive from across North Shore every year,” said David Angeramo, chair of the committee. “Not only are these students getting the job done in the classroom and on the field, they are also making a difference in their schools and in the greater community.”

The 2026 Agganis All-Star Games will be played June 27-28 in Lynn.

Since 1955, the Agganis Foundation has awarded 1,086 scholarships totaling $2,680,000.

Name ​​​​​School ​​​College Calli Allaire ​​​​St. Mary’s​​​ Vanderbilt pkh-Awan Awan ​​​Lynn Tech​​​ Cornell Sydney Ball​ ​​​Marblehead ​​​Temple d-Joseph Beato​​​ KIPP Academy​​ Rice Elizabeth Bettencourt Peabody ​​​Bates k-Breydan Callahan ​​​Marblehead ​​​Johns Hopkins Nico Croft​​​​ Swampscott​​​ Michigan Cameryn Dunn​ ​​St. Mary’s ​​​Stonehill ​​ Micah Hashikawa ​​​St. Mary’s​​​ Michigan​​​ Madisen McHale ​​​Lynn English​​​ Salem State pr-Samuel Phelps​​​ St. Mary’s​​​ Tufts​ ​​ law-Mia Silva​​​​ Salem ​​​​Amherst​​

pkh – Paul K. Halloran Jr. Scholarship

d – Thomas L. Demakes Scholarship

k – George D. Behrakis Scholarship

pr – Agganis Foundation President’s Scholarship

law – Atty. Charles Demakis Scholarship