Lynn to increase legal representation for immigrants

The City and the People’s Budget Coalition have announced a partnership Northeast Justice Center, a subsidiary of Northeast Legal Aid (NLA/NJC) to significantly increase legal representation for immigrants in Lynn. The City is allocating $65,000 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding that was previously allocated and not spent to be used as seed money to secure much-needed legal capacity from NLA/NJC.

Working directly with grassroots organizers, these legal resources will help Lynn residents better understand their legal situation and make the best decisions for their families. The additional capacity is necessitated by an extended period of detentions and deportations in the City and the region.

The City and the People’s Budget Coalition released a joint statement: “It is clear that defending our legal institutions and access to due process is more urgent than ever. We have seen our city targeted by the federal government as a result of racial profiling. All of us need to stand together. We are one city. We must be united.”

The City and the People’s Budget Coalition also agreed to work collaboratively to try to raise additional funding from philanthropic sources, with a goal of $150,000, which would add longevity to the project, as well as expand on its initial successes.

“We have been standing with our immigrant residents throughout this federal overreach and are excited to partner with the advocacy groups and NLA/NJC on this important initiative,” said Mayor Jared C. Nicholson. “The ARPA allocation, which exists outside the municipal budget, needs to be expended by the end of this year and is therefore a good fit given the urgency of the need for these services. We are committed to continuing to identify funding sources for this cause.”

“We are glad to be able to work together with the Mayor and City Council in this key moment to pursue meeting the urgent need for increased local legal support capacity – an important part of our broader ongoing fight to protect Lynn’s immigrant communities,” said Celly De La Cruz, a core member of the Comité Nueva Primavera.

Yuri Sanchez-Rijo, an organizer with Neighbor to Neighbor, added, “We will continue to show up, organize, and speak out to fight for the safety and dignity of our diverse community. This is an important step, but there is much more work ahead to be done.”

Organizers from Nueva Primavera and the Lynn LUCE Immigrant Justice hub will work in an ongoing partnership with NLA/NJC, the mayor’s office, and the City Council to address the most pressing needs felt by the immigrant community in Lynn.