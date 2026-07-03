Winthrop’s TV star Khan lands his biggest role yet

When the Lynn Journal sat down with Winthrop’s high-profile actor Shahjehan Khan for an interview last year, he was basking in the glow of his breakout role in Netflix’s No. 1-rated movie, “Aftermath.”

The ascension toward the top tier of the entertainment industry continues for Khan, 42, who is currently garnering robust reviews for his recurring role as Ali “Paneer” Sahir in the second season of “Deli Boys,” a crime comedy television series airing on Hulu. The website RogerEbert.com gave Khan a shoutout, writing that they would like to see a spin-off featuring Khan’s character, certainly a positive affirmation of his standout performance on the show.

Khan, who works out three times a week at the Lynn YMCA, is also flourishing in other fields as he will be producing his first film, “The Long Jazeera,” which is about a famous writer who is struggling with alcoholism and has been estranged from his Pakistani family on Long Island. Khan, who is of Pakistani descent and has been in recovery for 15 years, will also star in the film which was written by Saleem Gondal and will be co-produced by Rabia Sultana.

Release of a new album

The versatile Khan is also an accomplished guitarist and backup vocalist for the band, Ravi Shavi, who on June 12 released a new album, “Wild Rock Dove.”

“The band has been together for about 14 years, and I joined the band in 2021, said Khan, who formed a punk rock band, Kominas, about 20 years ago. “We’re a pretty fun, indy-rock, rock-rock band.”

Khan is the lone Bostonian with the Providence-based Ravi Shavi, whose other band members include band leader and vocalist Rafay Rashid, guitarist Nick Politelli, guitarist Chuck Harry, and drummer Ben Tucker.

Admiration for his work

Khan is encouraged by the favorable response to Deli Boys and his professional work on screen.

“The series seems to be doing very well,” said Khan, noting that the show is about Philadelphia but is filmed in Chicago. “We got a grade of 100 [per cent] on Rotten Tomatoes. Everyone is hoping that there will be a Season Three. There are so many shows out there, so it’s exciting to make an impact on the audience. It’s a great story and I’m working with a great team. There’s been some pretty smart marketing for it, and it’s a funny, entertaining show.”

Khan said the addition of former Saturday Night Live cast member Fred Armisen, who plays the role of casino kingpin Max Sugar, has created a lot of buzz and brought heightened comedic energy to the show.

Khan is represented locally by Andrew Wilson Agency, Boston. His theatrical agents there are Lisa Hartman and Bobby Saulog while his manager is Malissa Young of Malissa Young Management, New York City.

The dashing, 5-foot-11-inch Khan said he enjoys the facilities at the Lynn YMCA and the friendships he’s made with local residents and the congenial staff at the facility.

And one thing in his life that also remains constant: Khan’s love of Winthrop, where he and his wife, Lauren, a scientist, have lived for the past 15 years.

“We both really like being by the ocean,” said Khan, who attended Acton-Boxborough High School.” “Winthrop is a wonderful place to live.”

And Winthrop and the North Shore are proud to have a television star in its midst.