Santa Famiglia Lodge Celebrates Italian Heritage Month

Santa Famiglia Sons and Daughters Lodge of Italy in America at Holy Family Church celebrated Italian Heritage Month in October. This Lynn organization embraces its Italian culture and traditions. Santa Famiglia makes charitable donations to such groups as the Doug Flutie Charity, Cooleys Anemia, Alzheimer, and Casa Monte Casino where families have a place to stay when a child is being hospitalized for an illness.

President Diana Travascio said, “The mission of our Santa Famiglia Lodge is to preserve the Italian culture. We are a community service organization that contributes to charitable considerations, and we work closely with My Brothers Table in Lynn as well with the Knights of Columbus. We meet on the fourth Wednesday of every month at Holy Family Church and welcome anyone who would like to join this wonderful organization. We try to have fun meetings with activities that focus on the Italian traditions, such as learning to cook Italian style, Meat Bingo Raffle which benefits our scholarship program, and having two annual dance parties.”

Santa Famiglia is part of the national organizations founded in 1906. This Italian Lodge of the Sons and Daughters in Lynn continues to maintain its Italian identity and supports the Lynn community and others through its humanitarian endeavors.