Sports 12-25-2018

LYNN CLASSICAL AND LYNN TECH HOLD COMBINED SOCCER BANQUET

ALL IN THE FAMILY

T

Two opposing soccer teams competed against each other on the field and the same two-teams celebrated with an end-of-the-year banquet together. While on the field they played hard against each other, but afterwards, the players resumed their friendship off the field.

Diana Moreno, mother of Lynn Classical coach, Eric Moreno, Jr. and wife of Lynn Tech coach, Eric Moreno, Sr., organized the banquet for the players and their family members to be together. She initiated the event as she said, “The reason why I had both teams together, was because both schools recently hired new coaches, and it was very close to the start of the soccer season. There was not enough time to organize a booster or parents club. Basically, both schools had hardly any form of involvement and had challenges. I, from Metro Credit Union, helped sponsor this function. Being the mother and wife of the two coaches in the schools, I decided to plan the entire function. This made it easier to have the two winning schools together this evening”.

Awards were presented to the players from their respective coaches. Jared Nickerson of the Lynn School Committee congratulated both teams and stated how the City of Lynn was proud of each team’s accomplishments.

This was a wonderful way to thank the players for their dedication to the sport and for their discipline on the field as well as off the field, especially in the classroom.

Congratulations to Lynn Classical for winning the 2018 Northeastern Conference Boys Soccer Championship, the Lynn City Championship, and earning a berth in the MIAA tournament; and to Lynn Tech for making the State Vocational League and MIAA playoff tournaments.

Lynn English in action against Winthrop

Photos and Story by Bob Marra robertmarraphotography.com

Winthrop and Lynn English gave their fans an early Christmas present last Thursday as they battled to a 33-33 tie at the end of regulation. After overtime, though, it was the Vikings with smiles and the feisty Bulldogs with coal in their stocking as Winthrop came out on top, 40-37. in a wildly entertaining girls basketball game at Winthrop High School.

Drama? How about Winthrop shutting out Lynn English in the first quarter, building a 9-0 lead powered by a pair of three-pointers by Lily Pulsifer? That nine-point difference prevailed as the Vikings held a 20-11 lead at the half, but the Bulldogs came out roaring in the third quarter.

To be more accurate, Lynn English Mashayla Johnson came out roaring as she netted four three-point shots and added a pair of free throws to account for all 14 Lynn English points as the Bulldogs narrowed the score to 26-25, Winthrop, after three quarters.

A back-and-forth fourth quarter came down to more dramatics. With Winthrop up 33-31 and the clock ticking down, Lynn English’s Maylin Echevaria was fouled. She stepped to the foul line with 3.9 seconds on the clock, and calmly swished her first shot. Winthrop called time out, Echevaria kibitzed with her teammates, then returned to the foul line. Her second shot appeared long, but the ball hit the support, bounced straight up about five feet, and then obliged gravity, falling right through the hoop on its way down to tie the game. Winthrop’s Maura Dorr’s buzzer-beater from three-point land bounced off the rim and it was on to overtime.

Lynn English went up 35-33 on an Echevaria shot, but Dorr answered with a three-pointer, giving Winthrop a 36-35 lead that they never surrendered. Caroline Earl secured the win with a pair of free throws that sealed the Vikings’ 40-37 win.

Dorr and Johnson led all scorers with 19 points each, with Dorr scoring five in overtime. Winthrop’s Lily Pulsifer added 11 points and Echevaria had 8 for Lynn English.