A Decade of Excellence Brian Lozzi Steps down as Lynn Chargers President

Brian Lozzi, president of the Lynn Chargers youth football and cheerleading organization for the past decade, has stepped down from his position.

Lozzi’s exceptional leadership resulted in close to a 100 percent increase in participation on the Chargers’ football and cheerleading teams.

Peter Marino, a board member for the past eight years, has succeeded Lozzi as president. Lozzi will continue his association with the Chargers as an adviser.

Brian Lozzi (right), outgoing president of the Lynn Chargers, is pictured

with his successor, Peter Marino at the Chargers awards banquet Feb. 24 at Prince Restaurant, Saugus.

“I’m passing the torch,” said Lozzi, 44, a graduate of Lynn Tech where he played football. “But I’m staying on as adviser to help them out.”

Lozzi is manager of the field service department for Edwards Vacuum. “My schedule has changed and I’m on the road more and it leaves less time for these type activites,” said Lozzi. “But I’ll always be a volunteer for the Chargers. It’s just the way I am.”

During Lozzi’s presidency, the number of boys and girls participating grew from 120 to 230. There are four football teams with players in grades 1-8, while the cheerleading program was built from the ground up, with four teams now participating at each level.

The Chargers’ football program has no weight limit in each of its four divisions. The teams have competed in the Northeast Conference Youth Football League (NECYFL), but it will merge with the Commonwealth Youth Football League (CYFL) this season and become the Eastern Mass. Youth Football League (EMYFL). The Chargers were founded by Tracy Ventura.

The Chargers have had an excellent retention rate under the direction of Lozzi and an equally dedicated board of directors.

“Once players and cheerleaders step in and experience how we do things, they tend to like it and stick around and refer it to their friends,” said Lozzi.

The league has won five championships in the past decade. Mr. Lozzi’s son, Brent, was an outstanding player for the Chargers before continuing his career at St. Mary’s High School. Brent also played high school baseball, helping the Spartans win a state championship in 2015. He played football at Framingham State University and is currently an assistant football coach at St. Mary’s.

Mr. Lozzi’s wife, April, was also active in the Chargers organization.

Lozzi said he was proud of his record as president. “There were a lot of good times,” said Lozzi. “There are a lot of great volunteers that I’m very appreciative of over the last 10 years. I’m confident that Peter is going to continue the success of this league and move it forward.”