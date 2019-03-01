Metro Credit Union Launches a Bed for Every Child Initiative

Metro Credit Union announces the launch of a company-wide campaign that will support local organizations serving families with young children who struggle with housing insecurity. The Credit Union encourages employees to “dress-down” and wear jeans to work on one Friday each month in exchange for a $5 donation to support a charitable cause. Metro then matches the amount of the pooled donation to be given to a specific charity.

Metro’s 2019 dress down day fundraisers will focus on building beds for children within the Credit Union’s branch communities. Through the generous donations received during the monthly dress down days, and the match provided by Metro, the Credit Union will partner with Coalition for the Homeless and local organizations to deliver beds, a stuffed animal, a book, and bedding for local children. As part of this campaign, Metro will host a build-a-bed event for employees who have volunteered to help construct the beds.

Many families in Massachusetts who experience housing insecurity have young children. A good night’s sleep has a significant impact on a child’s ability to arrive at school ready to learn, and falling behind at school can have negative long-term consequences affecting a student’s education and future. A proven pathway out of homelessness is to ensure children of low-income families receive an education that will enable them to graduate from high school. To do this, children must be provided with the tools they need to succeed, and one of the tools is a bed.

“At the end of the day, a child without a bed will have more obstacles to success. The future of the children in our community is incredibly important to us,” says Charlene Bauer, Chief Development Officer, SVP Advocacy and Outreach. “Metro is proud to employ so many generous people who are excited about this campaign and wish to donate their time and money to this great cause. We look forward to seeing the initiative grow!”

Metro Credit Union is the largest state-chartered credit union in Massachusetts, approaching $1.8 billion in assets. Metro provides a full range of financial products to more than 200,000 members in Essex, Middlesex, Suffolk, Norfolk, Plymouth, Barnstable, Bristol and Worcester counties in Massachusetts, and Rockingham and Hillsborough counties in New Hampshire, as well as to employees of over 1,200 companies through its [email protected] program.

Founded in 1926, Metro currently operates 15 branch offices in Boston, Burlington, Chelsea, Framingham, Lawrence, Lynn, Melrose, Newton, Peabody, Salem, and Tewksbury. Metro is also a Juntos Avanzamos (“Together We Advance”) designated credit union, an honor given to financial institutions for their commitment to serving and empowering Hispanic and immigrant consumers.

