A sunny morning with a slight chill in the air was unable to stop the 500 runners in the 10th Annual AOH Road Race on March 24. A lot of energy permeated the air waves as the runners got ready to hear the start of the race from Co-Race Director Michael Mannion.

Jarret Harrigan, #394, moved out in front at the start of the race and never looked back. He finished with a time of 17:14 minutes to win the male division. Kylynn McKinley, #7747, won the female division with a time of 20:42. Both runners were well prepared from their personal training schedule.

As Jarret explained about his race, he said, “This day was a bit windy at first, but coming toward the finish line with help from a nice tail wind was good. I felt fine and trained hard to get back into shape”.

Female winner Kylynn said, “This was the first time I participated in this race. At the beginning I was able to move over the first hill that gave me the momentum for a quick finish.”

Co-Race Director Margaret Mannion commented on this race as she said, “The proceeds benefit our Scholarship Fund for graduating high school seniors. This is our 10th year having this road race; it stills continues to have great participation. We have raised close to $100,000 that not only helps our scholarship program, but also, benefits our charitable causes. We thank everyone who took part in this annual event”.